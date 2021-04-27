WINNIPEG — Eric Comrie stopped 32 shots as the Manitoba Moose downed the Stockton Heat 3-1 on Tuesday in American Hockey League play.

Johnathan Kovacevic, Dominic Toninato and David Gustafsson supplied the offence for the Moose (14-11-3).

Emilio Pettersen scored the lone goal for the Heat (11-17-1).

Stockton goalie Garret Sparks turned aside 24-of-26 shots in defeat.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2021.