Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Eric Fisher and linebacker Willie Gay have been ruled out of the Super Bowl according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Chiefs officially ruled out Willie Gay and Eric Fisher for Super Bowl LV. Sammy Watkins is listed as questionable. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 5, 2021

Things looked grim for the duo as neither player participated in practice on Thursday.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Sammy Watkins is listed as question heading into Sunday as he continues to battle a calf injury.

The Chiefs are not scheduled to arrive in Tampa until Saturday.

Watch Super Bowl LV LIVE on TSN1/4/5 and on CTV at 6pm et/3pm pt Sunday evening.