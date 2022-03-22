The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American offensive lineman Eric Lofton to a one-year contract, it was announced Tuesday.

The 29-year-old has previously spent time with the Ottawa Redblacks (2017, 2018) and Edmonton Elks (2019), appearing in six regular season games in total.

In college, Lofton played at Temple, redshirting his first year and then appearing in 37 games over the next four seasons. In 2015, he was named a First-Team All-American Athletic Conference all-star.

He is a native of Lumberton, N.J.