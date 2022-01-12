Are the Rams serious contenders? Are the Packers and Buccaneers destined to clash?

Former Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle is leaving retirement to join the Los Angeles Rams for their playoff run, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The moves comes after the Rams lost starting safety Jordan Fuller to an ankle injury that will require season-ending surgery on Sunday.

Reunion: The #Rams are signing S Eric Weddle to play in the playoffs, per agent @davidcanter. With the injury to Jordan Fuller, Weddle steps in. Wild. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2022

Weddle last played with the Rams during the 2019 season, when he posted 108 tackles over 16 games.

The 37-year-old is a six-time Pro Bowl safety and a two-time first-team All-Pro. He was named to three consecutive Pro Bowls with the Baltimore Ravens from 2016-2018.