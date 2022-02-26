Erik Källgren stopped all 22 shots he faced as the Toronto Marlies blanked the Rochester Americans 4-0 Saturday in the American Hockey League.

Winger Joey Anderson had two assists and scored an empty-net goal late in the third period with Rochester (25-19-5) goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen on the bench in the win for Toronto (24-14-4).

Rochester simply couldn't muster much offence. The Americans only managed to get 22 shots on goal, a small number compared to the 39 Luukkonen faced.

It was a tight 1-0 affair entering the third period, but an early marker from Alex Steeves put the Marlies up 2-0 and some extra insurance from Semyon Der-Arguchintsev about five minutes later put the game completely out of reach.

This was Toronto's seventh win in its last 11 contests. For the Americans, it was their eighth defeat in their last 11 games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2022.