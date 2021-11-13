ROSEMONT, ILLINOIS — The Toronto Marlies have won four of their past five games in the AHL following a 5-1 defeat of the Chicago Wolves on Saturday.

Goaltender Erik Kallgren led the way, stopping 38 pucks for the victory. Bobby McMann scored and added an assist for Toronto (6-4-0).

Kurtis Gabriel, Semyon Der-Arguchintsev and Pavel Gogolev netted their first goals of the season, while Marc Michaelis scored shorthanded for the Marlies. Noel Hoefenmayer had two helpers.

Sam Miletic scored the lone goal for the division-leading Wolves (7-3-0), which had their two-game win streak snapped.

Beck Warm made 20 saves in defeat.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2021.