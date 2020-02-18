DORTMUND, Germany — Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 meeting on Tuesday in the Norwegian striker's first European game for his new club.

Haaland stabbed in a rebound in the 69th minute to give Dortmund the lead before Neymar levelled the score for PSG in the 75th. But Haaland netted again just two minutes later when American teenager Gio Reyna fed him the ball on a quick counterattack and the striker fired a powerful shot into the top corner from the edge of the area.

PSG now needs a win in the second leg on March 11 to avoid being eliminated in the last 16 for four years in a row.

For Dortmund that will be “a hard game but we're a good team and we just have to keep going," Haaland said.

The 19-year-old Haaland has 11 goals in seven games in all competitions since joining Dortmund, and 10 from seven in the Champions League for Dortmund and former club Salzburg.

Despite both teams' attacking power and sometimes-fragile defences, the first half was a cagey affair. That matched the plan from Dortmund's coach Lucien Favre, who said Monday he'd welcome "beautiful defending."

PSG was wasteful with the ball and didn't record a shot on target until 20 minutes into the second half. Neymar dropped increasingly deep and became visibly frustrated, scuffing another free kick far over the bar just before the break.

The game burst into life when Haaland knocked in a fortunate rebound from Raphael Guerreiro's blocked shot. The hitherto quiet Neymar, in his first game back from a rib injury, finished off a low cross from Kylian Mbappé six minutes later.

If Haaland's first goal was instinct, his second was all about technique and power, blasted in from outside the box on the run. It was assisted by Reyna, the 17-year-old who became the youngest American player in Champions League history by coming off the bench in the 67th.

Together, the two teenagers managed to outshine PSG's celebrated duo of Neymar and Mbappé.

“The pass (by Reyna) is top," Favre said. "Also the movement from Haaland is very good."

