The Edmonton Eskimos added wide receiver Kevin Elliott to their practice roster, the team announced Saturday.

The veteran Elliott spent five games with the BC Lions earlier this season, recording 14 receptions for 176 yards and a touchdown.

Elliott, 29, has also spent time with the Ottawa Redblacks, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, and Toronto Argonauts over his four year CFL career.

Elliott has 107 receptions for 1,399 yards and 12 touchdowns in 35 career games.

The Eskimos also announced they have released defensive lineman Alan-Michael Cash from their practice roster.