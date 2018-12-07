The Edmonton Eskimos announced Friday that assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Mike Benevides will not return for the 2019 season.

"As a result of the newly implemented football operations salary cap, we could not come to terms with Mike Benevides," general manager Brock Sunderland said in a statement. "Mike worked as hard as anybody for this organization, and the Eskimos wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

The CFL's non-player football operations salary cap for the 2019 season was announced Thursday by the league and set at $2,588,000 for 2019 and 2020

"I will truly miss the amazing fan base and people of Edmonton, the relationships I've built with the players and all those in the Edmonton Eskimo organization, as well as working for Jason," said Benevides.

Benevides has been with the Eskimos since 2016. He previously served as head coach of the B.C. Lions from 2012-14.