The Edmonton Eskimos released leading wide receiver Duke Williams early to pursue NFL opportunities.

Williams was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

In his second season in the CFL, Williams led the league in receiving yards with 1,579. He also tied for the league lead in receiving touchdowns with 11.

The 25-year-old Auburn product finished with 134 receptions for 2,294 yards and 15 touchdowns in 31 games with the Eskimos.