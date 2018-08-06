EDMONTON — The Edmonton Eskimos have released rookie defensive back Maurice McKnight, the team announced Monday.

McKnight, 22, had 17 tackles and one interception in six games this season.

The native of San Bernardino, Calif., who attended college at San Jose State, was signed by the Eskimos in June.

Edmonton also announced that it had released defensive lineman Rakim Cox.

He appeared in three games for the Eskimos after spending 2017 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.