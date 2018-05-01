Monday marked the date where CFL teams reduced their roster to 75 players. Following the deadline, teams announced cuts.

Teams will again announce cuts following a deadline on June 9, where teams must cut down from their training camp roster. Here are today's:

BC Lions

Released:

QB Michael Birdsong

FB Alex Ogbongbemiga

WR Mitchell Hillis

WR Dontre Wilson

WR Kieren Duncan

WR Robert Wheelwright

DL Tyriq McCord

DL Se’Von Pittman

DL Terrence Waugh

DL Louie Richardson

DB Ronald Tyler

DB Michael Lee

OL Mark Jackson

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Released:

WR Marcus Leak

WR L’Damian Washington

WR Garry Brown

WR Jerome Lane

WR Mitchell Baines

RB Cierre Wood

RB Zach Bauman

QB Tyler Stewart

LB Cody Prewitt

DB Sam Brown

DB Robert Porter

DB Tevin Homer

DB Antoine Johnson

DB Kevin Short

DB Malik Foreman

Signed:

WR Brett Blaszko

DL Larry Webster

Edmonton Eskimos

Released:

LB Rodney Butler

WR AJ Cruz

DL DeVonte Fields

RB Marion Grice

LB Kevin Jackson

DL Kalonji Kashama

LB Doug Parrish

DB David Stevenson

RB Travon Van

Toronto Argonauts

Released:

DL Alan-Michael Cash

LB Durell Eskridge

WR Jeff Fuller

DB Caleb Ham

RB Ben Malena

WR Kendall Sanders

WR Jordan Westerkamp

DB Jhavon Williams

Ottawa Redblacks

Released:

DB Marcus Alford

RB Marshaun Coprich

DL Mathieu Dupuis

DB Victor Hampton

DB Adrian James

DB J.R. Nelson

DL Louis Palmer

WR Austin Reuland

DB Larry Scott

WR Jhajuan Seales

LB Sean Walters

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Released:

DL Cory Robinson

Signed:

OL Takoby Cofield

LB Akeem Davis

DL Justin Horton

Retired:

DL Cory Robinson

**The Montreal Alouettes, Calgary Stampeders and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have yet to announce transactions.