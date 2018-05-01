Monday marked the date where CFL teams reduced their roster to 75 players. Following the deadline, teams announced cuts. 

Teams will again announce cuts following a deadline on June 9, where teams must cut down from their training camp roster. Here are today's:

 

BC Lions

Released:

QB Michael Birdsong 

FB Alex Ogbongbemiga 

WR Mitchell Hillis 

WR Dontre Wilson 

WR Kieren Duncan 

WR Robert Wheelwright 

DL Tyriq McCord 

DL Se’Von Pittman 

DL Terrence Waugh 

DL Louie Richardson 

DB Ronald Tyler 

DB Michael Lee 

OL Mark Jackson 

 

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Released:

WR Marcus Leak 

WR L’Damian Washington 

WR Garry Brown 

WR Jerome Lane 

WR Mitchell Baines 

RB Cierre Wood 

RB Zach Bauman 

QB Tyler Stewart 

LB Cody Prewitt 

DB Sam Brown 

DB Robert Porter 

DB Tevin Homer 

DB Antoine Johnson 

DB Kevin Short 

DB Malik Foreman 

Signed:

WR Brett Blaszko

DL Larry Webster

 

Edmonton Eskimos

Released:

LB Rodney Butler 

WR AJ Cruz 

DL DeVonte Fields 

RB Marion Grice 

LB Kevin Jackson

DL Kalonji Kashama 

LB Doug Parrish 

DB David Stevenson 

RB Travon Van 

 

Toronto Argonauts

Released:

DL Alan-Michael Cash 

LB Durell Eskridge 

WR Jeff Fuller 

DB Caleb Ham 

RB Ben Malena 

WR Kendall Sanders 

WR Jordan Westerkamp 

DB Jhavon Williams 

 

Ottawa Redblacks

Released:

DB Marcus Alford

RB Marshaun Coprich

DL Mathieu Dupuis

DB Victor Hampton

DB Adrian James

DB J.R. Nelson

DL Louis Palmer

WR Austin Reuland

DB Larry Scott

WR Jhajuan Seales

LB Sean Walters

 

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Released:

DL Cory Robinson

Signed:

OL Takoby Cofield

LB Akeem Davis

DL Justin Horton

Retired:

DL Cory Robinson

 

**The Montreal Alouettes, Calgary Stampeders and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have yet to announce transactions.