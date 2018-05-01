1h ago
Eskimos' Van, Argos' Fuller among CFL cuts
TSN.ca Staff
Monday marked the date where CFL teams reduced their roster to 75 players. Following the deadline, teams announced cuts.
Teams will again announce cuts following a deadline on June 9, where teams must cut down from their training camp roster. Here are today's:
BC Lions
Released:
QB Michael Birdsong
FB Alex Ogbongbemiga
WR Mitchell Hillis
WR Dontre Wilson
WR Kieren Duncan
WR Robert Wheelwright
DL Tyriq McCord
DL Se’Von Pittman
DL Terrence Waugh
DL Louie Richardson
DB Ronald Tyler
DB Michael Lee
OL Mark Jackson
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Released:
WR Marcus Leak
WR L’Damian Washington
WR Garry Brown
WR Jerome Lane
WR Mitchell Baines
RB Cierre Wood
RB Zach Bauman
QB Tyler Stewart
LB Cody Prewitt
DB Sam Brown
DB Robert Porter
DB Tevin Homer
DB Antoine Johnson
DB Kevin Short
DB Malik Foreman
Signed:
WR Brett Blaszko
DL Larry Webster
Edmonton Eskimos
Released:
LB Rodney Butler
WR AJ Cruz
DL DeVonte Fields
RB Marion Grice
LB Kevin Jackson
DL Kalonji Kashama
LB Doug Parrish
DB David Stevenson
RB Travon Van
Toronto Argonauts
Released:
DL Alan-Michael Cash
LB Durell Eskridge
WR Jeff Fuller
DB Caleb Ham
RB Ben Malena
WR Kendall Sanders
WR Jordan Westerkamp
DB Jhavon Williams
Ottawa Redblacks
Released:
DB Marcus Alford
RB Marshaun Coprich
DL Mathieu Dupuis
DB Victor Hampton
DB Adrian James
DB J.R. Nelson
DL Louis Palmer
WR Austin Reuland
DB Larry Scott
WR Jhajuan Seales
LB Sean Walters
Saskatchewan Roughriders
Released:
DL Cory Robinson
Signed:
OL Takoby Cofield
LB Akeem Davis
DL Justin Horton
Retired:
DL Cory Robinson
**The Montreal Alouettes, Calgary Stampeders and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have yet to announce transactions.