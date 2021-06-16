Alpine Formula 1 team announced Wednesday driver Esteban Ocon has signed a three-year extension with the team.

Ocon joined Alpine, then Renault, at the start of the 2020 season on a two-year deal after sitting out Formula 1 for a season.

“I’m delighted to continue with the team beyond this year and it’s a fantastic feeling to secure my future with Alpine," Ocon said. "We’ve been progressing well together since I joined the team and I aim to continue that journey going forward."

The 24-year-old is currently 12th in the Drivers' Standings this year, having scored 12 points. He is one point behind his teammate at Alpine, two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso. Ocon also finished 12th in the Drivers' Standings last season.

"We are very proud to retain Esteban as part of the Alpine family," Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi said. "Since returning to the team in 2020, Esteban has grown in confidence and stature to deliver consistently good results and help develop the car with the team."

Prior to his time at Alpine, Ocon spent three seasons at Force India/Racing Point, and one season as Mercedes' development driver. He began his F1 career with a nine-race stint Manor Racing.