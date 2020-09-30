Canadian Eugenie Bouchard has advanced to the third round of the French Open after defeating Australian Daria Gavrilova 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.

The win moves Bouchard into the third round of Grand Slam for the first time since the 2017 Australian Open.

🇨🇦 Bouchard defeats 🇦🇺 Daria Gavrilova 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the third round at #RG20



Genie reaches the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time since the 2017 Aussie Open — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) September 30, 2020

Bouchard, who defeated Anna Kalinskaya, entered the tournament ranked 168th in the world. In her most recent tournament appearance, she reached the finals in Istanbul, receiving a berth into the French Open a short time later. She was ranked 330th in the WTA in August.

The 26-year-old reached the semifinals at the French Open in 2014.

More details to follow.