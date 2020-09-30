20m ago
Bouchard tops Gavrilova in three sets
Canadian Eugenie Bouchard has advanced to the third round of the French Open after defeating Australian Daria Gavrilova 5-7, 6-4, 6-3. The win moves Bouchard into the third round of Grand Slam for the first time since the 2017 Australian Open.
TSN.ca Staff
Bouchard, who defeated Anna Kalinskaya, entered the tournament ranked 168th in the world. In her most recent tournament appearance, she reached the finals in Istanbul, receiving a berth into the French Open a short time later. She was ranked 330th in the WTA in August.
The 26-year-old reached the semifinals at the French Open in 2014.
