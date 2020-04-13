Canadian Eugenie Bouchard will compete in the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro tournament in late April.

The tournament announced Bouchard as a competitor Monday. She will join Angelique Kerber, Kristina Mladenovic, Kiki Bertens, Carla Suarez, and Fiona Ferro on the women's side, with more competitors still to be announced.

Rafael Nadal leads the men's side which also includes Andy Murray, David Goffin, John Isner, Karen Khachanov, and Lucas Pouille. More competitors on the men's side are also still to be announced.

The tournament will be played on the Tennis World Tour video game.