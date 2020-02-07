35m ago
Bouchard (wrist) scratched at Fed Cup
Eugenie Bouchard has pulled out of Canada's second rubber with an wrist injury against Switzerland and has replaced by Gabriela Dabrowski. Canada is already without Bianca Andreescu in singles, as she is currently only set to play doubles with Dabrowski as she continues to rehab a knee injury that kept her out of the Australian Open.
TSN.ca Staff
