Eugenie Bouchard has pulled out of Canada's second rubber against Switzerland and has been replaced by Gabriela Dabrowski.

Eugenie Bouchard has pulled out of this afternoon's second rubber with a wrist injury and will be replaced by Gabriela Dabrowski. pic.twitter.com/TeVNeAq0ac — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) February 7, 2020

Dabrowski will face Belinda Bencic on Friday, after teammate Leylah Annie Fernandez takes on Jill Teichmann.

Canada is already without Bianca Andreescu in singles, as she is currently only set to play doubles with Dabrowski as she continues to rehab a knee injury that kept her out of the Australian Open.