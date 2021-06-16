Austria will take on the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Thursday in Group C action from Euro 2020 without Marko Arnautovic.

The 32-year-old striker has been suspended for one match for misconduct following comments directed towards a pair of North Macedonia players during Sunday's 3-1 victory.

Upon scoring Austria's third goal, Arnautovic, who is of Serbian descent, appeared to shout at Egzon Bejtulai and Gjanni Alioski, two players with Albanian heritage, until he was restrained by captain David Alaba.

Arnautovic apologized for his celebration on Instagram and insisted he wasn't racist.

"There were some heated words yesterday in the emotions of the game for which I would like to apologize, especially to my friends from North Macedonia and Albania," the former West Ham and Stoke City player wrote. "I would like to say one thing very clearly: I am not a racist. I have friends in almost every country and I stand for diversity. Everyone who knows me is aware of that."

The goal was Arnautovic's 27th for Austria in his 89th cap.