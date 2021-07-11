Cristiano Ronaldo captured the Golden Boot for top scorer at the EURO 2020 tournament with five goals.

The Portuguese striker finished in a tie with Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick, but claimed the award because he also collected an assist during the tournament.

With his output at EURO 2020, Ronaldo tied Iranian striker Ali Daei’s international men’s goal scoring record with 109.

Portugal, the defending European champions, were eliminated by Belgium in the Round of 16.