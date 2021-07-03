Denmark did their damage in the first half and then held on for a 2-1 victory over Czech Republic on Saturday to book a place in the EURO 2020 semifinals.

Thomas Delaney opened the scoring for Denmark with a free header in the fifth minute and Kasper Dolberg doubled the advantage just before the halftime break by converting a Joakim Maehle cross in the box.

Czech Republic made changes at halftime to try to get back into the game and they provided the spark, though it was the player that they have relied on all tournament that got them back in the action.

Patrik Schick scored his fifth goal of the competition, tying Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo for the Golden Boot lead, four minutes into the second half to cut the Denmark lead to one.

Kasper Schmeichel was forced to stand tall in net for Denmark in the second half and he was equal to task, securing the victory for his country.

Denmark will advance to face the winner of Saturday’s second semifinal between England and Ukraine.