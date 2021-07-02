After the emotional high of defeating eternal rivals Germany in the Round of 16, England will look to avoid a letdown when it takes on Ukraine – in the final eight of a Euro for the first time – in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals in Rome.

Still having yet to concede a goal at the tournament, the Three Lions are in the last eight after ending Jogi Low’s tenure as Die Mannschaft manager with a 2-0 win on Tuesday thanks to goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane. It’s the fifth time England has reached the quarters at a Euro and the first since 2012. A win against Ukraine and it would only be home games going forward with both the semis and final set for London.

Ukraine has reached the quarters at a major tournament only once before, at the 2006 World Cup, and look to continue this Cinderella run. Ukraine got here through defeating 10-man Sweden in extra time on Artem Dovbyk’s last-gasp winner in stoppage. A victory on Saturday would mean maiden territory for Ukraine and a first ever semifinal berth.

Ukraine manager Andriy Shevchenko says his team is used to being the underdog, but that also means dealing with less pressure.

"Both teams want to be the better side,” Shevchenko said. “Of course, we have achieved our main goal already and everything else will be a bonus. Probably, there is a different pressure on England. They are seen as favourites, but everyone perfectly knows that anything can happen in football. We are preparing very seriously, and we want to surprise England."

To do that, Ukraine is going to have to do what no other team at Euro 2020 has been able to, thus far: score on England. Manchester City centre-back John Stones says it’s been a team effort that has led to 360 scoreless minutes for the Three Lions.

"I think definitely individual and collective performances that then combine with how the whole team have worked,” Stone said. “Some big moments in games; one v. ones, [Jordan Pickford] making some saves; [defenders] fighting for the forwards and midfielders, winning headers, everything. Just that desire to keep those clean sheets and know how important they are, especially in tight games like the other day."

England has never gone five straight matches with a clean sheet. They can do that on Saturday, but they’ll have to do it away from home. The Ukraine match will be the Three Lions’ first of Euro 2020 away from Wembley.

"It's going to be a lot quieter,” Manchester United and England centre-back Harry Maguire said. “The fans at Wembley have been unbelievable, the atmosphere the other day was electric. But it gives us a big incentive to win the football match and to come back to Wembley to play in the semi-final of the European Championship."

Shevchenko believes his years at Milan will engender Ukraine some Italian support at Stadio Olimpico.

"We hope for that,” Sheva said. “There is a big Ukrainian diaspora in Italy, but we also are hoping that Italians will support us. I would ask our fans once more: if you have this opportunity, come and support us. We need it so much!"

But the former Ballon d’Or winner knows what Saturday’s battle will bring with it. Shevchenko says that this is an England team at the height of its power in a halcyon era for English football.

"I think England are having one of their best times in the history of football,” Shevchenko said. “We saw incredible performances of two English sides in the Champions League final. We can see how many great young players come from academies, like [Phil] Foden or [Mason] Mount, who already play for England."

Historically, England has had the edge over Ukraine, holding a mark of 4-2-1. Ukraine’s only win over England came in a 2010 World Cup qualifier in 2009. Saturday’s match will be the second meeting between the two nations at a Euro. A Wayne Rooney goal gave the Three Lions a 1-0 win over Ukraine in Group D action at Euro 2012.

POTENTIAL ENGLAND XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire; Trippier, Rice, Henderson, Shaw; Mount, Kane, Sterling

POTENTIAL UKRAINE XI: Bushchan; Zabarnyi, Kryvtsov, Matvienko; Karavaev, Sydorchuk, Shaparenko, Stepanenko, Zinchenko; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk