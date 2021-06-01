13m ago
Euro 2020: Group D squads
England, Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic will be vying for top spot in Group C. Meet these four teams.
TSN.ca Staff
England
Manager: Gareth Southgate
Captain: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
Previous Euro appearances: 9
Previous Euro titles: None
ENGLAND EURO SQUAD
|POSITION
|NAME
|AGE
|CLUB
|GK
|Jordan Pickford
|27
|Everton
|GK
|Dean Henderson
|24
|Manchester United
|GK
|Sam Johnstone
|28
|West Brom
|DF
|Kyle Walker
|31
|Manchester City
|DF
|John Stones
|27
|Manchester City
|DF
|Harry Maguire
|28
|Manchester United
|DF
|Kieran Trippier
|30
|Atletico
|DF
|Ben Chilwell
|24
|Chelsea
|DF
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|22
|Liverpool
|DF
|Luke Shaw
|25
|Manchester United
|DF
|Tyrone Mings
|28
|Aston Villa
|DF
|Reece James
|21
|Chelsea
|DF
|Conor Coady
|28
|Wolves
|MF
|Jordan Henderson
|30
|Liverpool
|MF
|Mason Mount
|22
|Chelsea
|MF
|Declan Rice
|22
|West Ham
|MF
|Kalvin Phillips
|25
|Leeds United
|MF
|Jude Bellingham
|17
|Borussia Dortmund
|FW
|Raheem Sterling
|26
|Manchester City
|FW
|Harry Kane
|27
|Tottenham Hotspur
|FW
|Marcus Rashford
|23
|Manchester United
|FW
|Jadon Sancho
|21
|Borussia Dortmund
|FW
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|24
|Everton
|FW
|Phil Foden
|21
|Manchester City
|FW
|Jack Grealish
|25
|Aston Villa
|FW
|Bukayo Saka
|19
|Arsenal
--
Croatia
Manager: Zlatko Dalic
Captain: Luka Modric (Real Madrid)
Previous Euro appearances: 5
Previous Euro titles: None
CROATIA EURO SQUAD
|POSITION
|NAME
|AGE
|CLUB
|GK
|Dominik Livakovic
|26
|Dinamo Zagreb
|GK
|Lovre Kalinic
|31
|Hajduk Split
|GK
|Simon Sluga
|28
|Luton Town
|DF
|Sime Vrsaljko
|29
|Atletico
|DF
|Borna Barisic
|28
|Rangers
|DF
|Duje Caleta-Car
|24
|Marseille
|DF
|Dejan Lovren
|31
|Zenit
|DF
|Josip Juranovic
|25
|Legia Warsaw
|DF
|Domagoj Vida
|32
|Besiktas
|DF
|Domagoj Bradaric
|21
|Lille
|DF
|Josko Gvardiol
|19
|Dinamo Zagreb
|DF
|Mile Skoric
|29
|Osijeck
|MF
|Mateo Kovacic
|27
|Chelsea
|MF
|Luca Modric
|35
|Real Madrid
|MF
|Marcelo Brozovic
|28
|Inter
|MF
|Nikola Vlasic
|23
|CSKA Moscow
|MF
|Mario Palasic
|26
|Atalanta
|MF
|Milan Badelj
|32
|Genoa
|MF
|Luka Ivanusec
|22
|Dinamo Zagreb
|FW
|Ivan Perisic
|32
|Inter
|FW
|Josip Brekalo
|22
|Wolfsburg
|FW
|Andrej Kramaric
|29
|Hoffenheim
|FW
|Ante Budimir
|29
|Osasuna
|FW
|Mislav Orsic
|28
|Dinamo Zagreb
|FW
|Ante Rebic
|27
|Milan
|FW
|Bruno Petkovic
|26
|Dinamo Zagreb
--
Scotland
Manager: Steve Clarker
Captain: Andy Robertson (Liverpool)
Previous Euro appearances: 2
Previous Euro titles: None
SCOTLAND EURO SQUAD
|POSITION
|NAME
|AGE
|CLUB
|GK
|David Marshall
|36
|Derby County
|GK
|Craig Gordon
|38
|Hearts
|GK
|Jon McLaughlin
|33
|Rangers
|DF
|Stephen O'Donnell
|29
|Motherwell
|DF
|Andy Robertson
|27
|Liverpool
|DF
|Grant Hanley
|29
|Norwich City
|DF
|Kieran Tierney
|23
|Arsenal
|DF
|Greg Taylor
|23
|Celtic
|DF
|Declan Gallagher
|30
|Motherwell
|DF
|Liam Cooper
|29
|Leeds United
|DF
|Nathan Patterson
|19
|Rangers
|DF
|Jack Hendry
|26
|Oostende
|DF
|Scott McKenna
|24
|Nottingham Forest
|MF
|Scott McTominay
|24
|Manchester United
|MF
|John McGinn
|26
|Aston Villa
|MF
|Callum McGregor
|27
|Celtic
|MF
|John Fleck
|29
|Sheffield United
|MF
|Stuart Armstrong
|29
|Southampton
|MF
|David Turnbull
|21
|Celtic
|MF
|Billy Gilmour
|19
|Chelsea
|FW
|Lyndon Dykes
|25
|Queens Park Rangers
|FW
|Che Adams
|24
|Southampton
|FW
|Ryan Christie
|26
|Celtic
|FW
|Kevin Nisbet
|24
|Hibernian
|FW
|Ryan Fraser
|27
|Newcastle United
|FW
|James Forrest
|29
|Celtic
--
Czech Republic
Manager: Jaroslav Silhavy
Captain: Vladimir Darida (Hertha)
Previous Euro appearances: 5
Previous Euro titles: None
CZECH REPUBLIC EURO SQUAD
|POSITION
|NAME
|AGE
|CLUB
|GK
|Tomas Vaclik
|32
|Sevilla
|GK
|Ales Mandous
|29
|Sigma Olomouc
|GK
|Jiri Pavlenka
|29
|Werder Bremen
|DF
|Ondrej Kudela (SUSPENDED)
|34
|Slavia Prague
|DF
|Pavel Kadarebak
|29
|Hoffenheim
|DF
|Ondrej Celustka
|31
|Sparta Prague
|DF
|David Zima
|20
|Slavia Prague
|DF
|Vladimir Coufal
|28
|West Ham
|DF
|Tomas Kalas
|28
|Bristol City
|DF
|Ales Mateju
|24
|Brescia
|DF
|Jan Boril
|30
|Slavia Prague
|DF
|Tomas Holes
|28
|Slavia Prague
|DF
|Jakub Brabec
|28
|Viktoria Plzen
|MF
|Antonin Barak
|26
|Hellas Verona
|MF
|Vladimir Darida
|30
|Hertha
|MF
|Lukas Masopust
|28
|Slavia Prague
|MF
|Petr Sevcik
|27
|Slavia Prague
|MF
|Jakub Jankto
|25
|Sampdoria
|MF
|Tomas Soucek
|26
|West Ham
|MF
|Alex Kral
|23
|Spartak Moscow
|MF
|Jakub Pesec
|27
|Slovan Liberec
|FW
|Patrik Schick
|25
|Bayer Leverkusen
|FW
|Tomas Pekhart
|32
|Legia Warsaw
|FW
|Michael Krmencik
|28
|PAOK
|FW
|Matej Vydra
|29
|Burnley
|FW
|Adam Hlozek
|18
|Sparta Prague