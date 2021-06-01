England, Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic will be vying for top spot in Group C. Meet these four teams.

Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings and Jadon Sancho

England

Manager: Gareth Southgate

Captain: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Previous Euro appearances: 9

Previous Euro titles: None

ENGLAND EURO SQUAD

POSITION NAME AGE CLUB
GK  Jordan Pickford  27  Everton
GK  Dean Henderson  24  Manchester United 
GK  Sam Johnstone  28  West Brom 
DF  Kyle Walker 31 Manchester City 
DF  John Stones  27  Manchester City 
DF  Harry Maguire  28  Manchester United 
DF  Kieran Trippier  30  Atletico 
DF  Ben Chilwell  24  Chelsea 
DF  Trent Alexander-Arnold  22  Liverpool 
DF  Luke Shaw  25  Manchester United 
DF  Tyrone Mings  28  Aston Villa 
DF  Reece James  21  Chelsea 
DF  Conor Coady  28  Wolves 
MF  Jordan Henderson  30  Liverpool 
MF  Mason Mount  22  Chelsea 
MF  Declan Rice  22  West Ham 
MF  Kalvin Phillips  25  Leeds United 
MF  Jude Bellingham  17  Borussia Dortmund 
FW  Raheem Sterling  26  Manchester City 
FW  Harry Kane  27  Tottenham Hotspur 
FW  Marcus Rashford  23  Manchester United 
FW  Jadon Sancho 21  Borussia Dortmund 
FW  Dominic Calvert-Lewin 24  Everton 
FW  Phil Foden  21  Manchester City 
FW  Jack Grealish  25  Aston Villa 
FW  Bukayo Saka  19  Arsenal 

--

 

Luka Modric

Croatia

Manager: Zlatko Dalic

Captain: Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Previous Euro appearances: 5

Previous Euro titles: None

CROATIA EURO SQUAD

POSITION NAME AGE CLUB
GK  Dominik Livakovic  26  Dinamo Zagreb 
GK  Lovre Kalinic  31  Hajduk Split 
GK  Simon Sluga  28  Luton Town 
DF  Sime Vrsaljko  29  Atletico 
DF  Borna Barisic  28  Rangers 
DF  Duje Caleta-Car  24  Marseille 
DF  Dejan Lovren  31  Zenit 
DF  Josip Juranovic  25  Legia Warsaw 
DF  Domagoj Vida 32  Besiktas 
DF  Domagoj Bradaric  21  Lille 
DF  Josko Gvardiol  19  Dinamo Zagreb 
DF  Mile Skoric 29  Osijeck 
MF  Mateo Kovacic  27  Chelsea 
MF  Luca Modric  35  Real Madrid 
MF  Marcelo Brozovic  28  Inter 
MF  Nikola Vlasic  23  CSKA Moscow 
MF  Mario Palasic  26  Atalanta 
MF  Milan Badelj  32 Genoa 
MF  Luka Ivanusec  22  Dinamo Zagreb 
FW  Ivan Perisic  32  Inter 
FW  Josip Brekalo  22  Wolfsburg 
FW  Andrej Kramaric 29  Hoffenheim
FW  Ante Budimir  29  Osasuna 
FW  Mislav Orsic  28  Dinamo Zagreb 
FW  Ante Rebic  27  Milan 
FW  Bruno Petkovic  26  Dinamo Zagreb 

 --

Andy Robertson

Scotland

Manager: Steve Clarker

Captain: Andy Robertson (Liverpool)

Previous Euro appearances: 2

Previous Euro titles: None

SCOTLAND EURO SQUAD

POSITION NAME AGE CLUB
GK  David Marshall  36  Derby County 
GK  Craig Gordon 38  Hearts 
GK  Jon McLaughlin  33  Rangers 
DF  Stephen O'Donnell  29  Motherwell 
DF  Andy Robertson  27  Liverpool 
DF  Grant Hanley  29  Norwich City 
DF  Kieran Tierney  23  Arsenal 
DF  Greg Taylor  23  Celtic 
DF  Declan Gallagher 30  Motherwell 
DF  Liam Cooper  29  Leeds United 
DF  Nathan Patterson  19  Rangers 
DF  Jack Hendry  26  Oostende 
DF  Scott McKenna  24  Nottingham Forest 
MF  Scott McTominay  24  Manchester United 
MF  John McGinn  26  Aston Villa 
MF  Callum McGregor  27  Celtic 
MF  John Fleck 29  Sheffield United 
MF  Stuart Armstrong  29  Southampton 
MF  David Turnbull 21  Celtic 
MF  Billy Gilmour  19  Chelsea 
FW  Lyndon Dykes 25  Queens Park Rangers 
FW  Che Adams  24  Southampton 
FW  Ryan Christie  26  Celtic 
FW  Kevin Nisbet 24  Hibernian 
FW  Ryan Fraser  27  Newcastle United 
FW  James Forrest  29  Celtic 

--

Tomas Soucek

Czech Republic

Manager: Jaroslav Silhavy

Captain: Vladimir Darida (Hertha)

Previous Euro appearances: 5

Previous Euro titles: None 

CZECH REPUBLIC EURO SQUAD

POSITION NAME AGE CLUB
GK  Tomas Vaclik 32  Sevilla 
GK  Ales Mandous  29  Sigma Olomouc 
GK  Jiri Pavlenka  29  Werder Bremen 
DF  Ondrej Kudela (SUSPENDED)  34  Slavia Prague 
DF  Pavel Kadarebak  29  Hoffenheim 
DF  Ondrej Celustka  31  Sparta Prague 
DF  David Zima  20  Slavia Prague 
DF  Vladimir Coufal  28  West Ham 
DF  Tomas Kalas 28  Bristol City 
DF  Ales Mateju  24  Brescia 
DF  Jan Boril  30  Slavia Prague 
DF  Tomas Holes  28  Slavia Prague 
DF  Jakub Brabec  28  Viktoria Plzen 
MF  Antonin Barak  26  Hellas Verona 
MF  Vladimir Darida  30  Hertha 
MF  Lukas Masopust  28  Slavia Prague 
MF  Petr Sevcik  27  Slavia Prague 
MF  Jakub Jankto  25  Sampdoria 
MF  Tomas Soucek  26  West Ham
MF  Alex Kral 23  Spartak Moscow
MF  Jakub Pesec  27  Slovan Liberec 
FW  Patrik Schick 25  Bayer Leverkusen 
FW  Tomas Pekhart  32  Legia Warsaw 
FW  Michael Krmencik  28  PAOK 
FW  Matej Vydra  29  Burnley 
FW  Adam Hlozek  18  Sparta Prague 

 

 