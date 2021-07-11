Italian keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has been named the player of the tournament at EURO 2020 after helping lead his team to a penalty shootout victory in the final over England.

Donnarumma made the final save of the shootout against Bukayo Saka after also turning away Jadon Sancho.  

The 22-year-old also helped Italy win a shootout over Spain to advance to final and earned clean sheets against Turkey Switzerland and Wales in the group stage.