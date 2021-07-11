Italy GK Donnarumma named player of the tournament at EURO 2020

Italian keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has been named the player of the tournament at EURO 2020 after helping lead his team to a penalty shootout victory in the final over England.

Donnarumma made the final save of the shootout against Bukayo Saka after also turning away Jadon Sancho.

The 22-year-old also helped Italy win a shootout over Spain to advance to final and earned clean sheets against Turkey Switzerland and Wales in the group stage.