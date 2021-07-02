One of the breakout stars of Euro 2020's tournament appears to be over prematurely.

Sky Sports reports Italy wingback Leonardo Spinazzola incurred a torn Achilles during Friday's 2-1 quarterfinal win over Belgium.

Leonardo Spinazzola broke his Achilles tendon, @SkySport just reported. He’ll be out for many months. One of the best players of the Euros so far. 🇮🇹 #Spinazzola pic.twitter.com/kWQ6VPfetm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 2, 2021

In the 79th, the Roma man seemed to slip while chasing down a ball at midfield and immediately signaled to the Azzurri sideline that he needed to come off. After trying to put weight on his leg, he stayed down on the pitch until a stretcher came out to take him off the field.

Spinazzola had started all five of Italy's tournament matches and had been named Man of the Match in wins over Turkey and Austria.

A product of the Juventus academy, Spinazzola was set for his third season with the Giallorossi.