Spain outlasted 10-man Switzerland 1-1 (3-1 on penalties) to advance to the Euro 2020 semis.

La Roja reach the final four for the third time in four Euros.

It was Spain who opened the scoring early on with another own goal, the 10th of Euro 2020.

Off of a corner, Switzerland cleared only as far as Jordi Alba on the outside of the area. The Barcelona man's effort from distance was deflected late by Denis Zakaria sticking out a leg, leaving Yann Sommer without a chance and gave Spain a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute.

While Spain enjoyed the lion's share of possession just as they have for the majority of their matches at Euro 2020, they couldn't increase their advantage. Alvaro Morata came closest to making it 2-0 with a headed effort off of a corner, but it was directly at Sommer.

Switzerland was livelier to start the second than they were at any point in the first half with wave after wave of attacking. They were rewarded for their efforts in the 68th after some miscommunication in the Spanish backline. Following a mix-up between Pau Torres and Aymeric Laporte in the Spanish area, Remo Freuler pounced on a loose ball and found Xherdan Shaqiri to slot home an equalizer at 1-1.

Switzerland's joy would be short-lived, though, after Freuler was sent off only minutes later. Referee Michael Oliver took no time to show red to Freuler for a late, sliding challenge on Gerard Moreno in the 78th, leaving the Swiss on 10 men. Freuler's dismissal was the sixth of Euro 2020.

In the first period of extra time, Spain took advantage of the extra man, but Yann Sommer was up to whatever they threw at him. In the 101st, Sommer made a brilliant point-blank save on Moreno before a fine diving stop on a curling effort from Mikel Oyarzabal minutes later.

The second half of extra time saw more of the same, but Spain's possession didn't translate into any game-winning chances against an increasingly tired Switzerland side with Sommer keeping at bay anything that came his way. La Roja's best chance at a winner came in stoppage when Rodri's free header went harmlessly over the bar.

The Swiss didn't offer anything going forward, having not had a shot on goal since Freuler's goal.

On penalties, Unai Simon outdueled Sommer, stopping two efforts with a third clearing the bar. Sommer made one save and Spain captain Sergio Busquets hit the post with the first penalty taken.