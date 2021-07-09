Don't expect to see Euro 2020's format played out again at another edition of the quadrennial tournament.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin concedes that staging the tournament across all of Europe, rather than in one host country, wasn't fair for supporters.

The idea for the pan-European tournament came from former president and France icon Michel Platini as a way to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the tournament, but Ceferin says it was logistically too difficult.

“I think it’s too challenging," Ceferin told BBC's Sports Desk podcast. It’s in a way not correct that some teams have to travel more than 10,000 kilometres and the others 1,000 for example. It’s not fair to the fans. Some fans had to be in Rome and the next day or in a couple of days they had to be in Baku, a four and a half hour flight. So it’s a difficult one, it’s an interesting idea but hard to implement and I don’t think we will do it again."

The Euro 2020 final is set for Sunday at London's Wembley Stadium as Italy takes on England.

Euro 2024 will be held in its entirety in Germany.