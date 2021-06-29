Artem Dovbyk picked a helluva time for his first international goal.

The Dnipro-1 forward scored in the 120th minute off of a glancing header from an Oleksandr Zinchenko cross that beat Robin Olsen to give Ukraine a 2-1 win over 10-man Sweden and set up a date in the Euro 2020 quarterfinals against England.

It was Sweden who came close to open the scoring through Emil Forsberg, Ukraine struck first with a well-worked goal and a fine finish.

In the 27th, West Ham man Andriy Yarmolenko sent a fine delivery with the side of his boot to a streaking Zinchenko. The Manchester City winger hammered a volley that Olsen attempted to parry, but the sheer force of the delivery carried it into the Swedish goal and Ukraine led 1-0.

Before the half, the Blagult would find themselves back on level terms.

Golden Boot-chasing Emil Forsberg's shot from distance took a wild deflection in the are, leaving Ukraine goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan absolutely powerless to stop the RB Leipzig winger's fourth goal of the tournament in the 43rd.

The game opened up after the restart with both teams trading chances.

In the 54th, Forsberg found Sebastian Larsson just outside the area. The veteran midfielder took a pop from 30 yards out and skimmed the outside of the post.

Only minutes later, both teams found the woodwork. First, Serhiy Sydorchuk collected a drop pass from Yarmolenko and took a chance from 15 yards out and hit the post in the 55th. Then, 30 seconds later Forsberg thought he had his second. A terrific run forward by Alexander Isak saw the Real Sociedad striker tee up for Forsberg, but he, too, only found the post.

In the 69th, Forsberg would hit the crossbar from 20 yards out, seemingly unable to buy the goal to complete his brace.

As the game slowed down as it went on, nothing was settled in 90 minutes and the match needed extra time.

Ukraine was handed a numerical advantage in the 99th. Defender Marcus Danielson came in with a hard challenge on Artem Besedin that was both late and high. The referee initially handed out a yellow, but the VAR booth called down and after a video check, it was a red given to the veteran defender.

Minutes later, Dovbyk found the winner to send Ukraine into the final eight.