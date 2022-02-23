Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty’s agent tells TSN a European club was ready to table a transfer offer for the Toronto FC forward, but the MLS team is keen to hold on to the 17 year old and values the Canadian talent at $20 million.



Marshall-Rutty trained with Arsenal, Liverpool, and Belgium’s Club Brugge over the MLS off-season. Marshall-Rutty’s agent, Mike Senkowski, says those clubs are now “tracking” his development this MLS season.



One of the clubs Marshal-Rutty trained with was ready to make TFC an offer for the Brampton, Ont. native, but new TFC head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley is apparently keen on working with Marshall-Rutty this season.



“Bob [Bradley] has been terrific with Jahkeele, so that helps for a young talent to focus on his current environment,” Senkowski said. “[Former Toronto FC head coach Greg] Vanney gave him the encouragement and feeling, but [Bradley] has given this as well, along with opportunity and readiness to play.”



Marshall has trained at right back during TFC’s preseason and could be a starting option after Richie Laryea’s January transfer to Nottingham Forest.

Toronto FC opens its 2022 season away at FC Dallas this Saturday. Toronto then returns to BMO field the following week, on March 5, for its home opener against New York Red Bulls.