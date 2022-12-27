The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian offensive linemen Evan Johnson and Logan Ferland to contract extensions, it was announced Monday afternoon.

Johnson appeared in all 14 regular season games and two playoff matchups for the Riders in 2021. Prior to his time in Saskatchewan, Johnson spent three seasons as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks.

Ferland also appeared in every game and took the most snaps of any player on the team last season.

The 24-year-old originally signed with the Roughriders as a territorial junior in 2019 and spent that season on both the Riders' practice roster and with the CJFL’s Regina Thunder.