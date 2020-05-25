With both men hinting at returns to the ring, 57-year-old Evander Holyfield told BBC 5 Live that he's open to another fight against 53-year-old Mike Tyson.

The two met twice in an eight-month period in 1996 and 1997 with Holyfield winning the WBA Heavyweight Title in an 11th-round TKO in their first encounter and Tyson infamously getting disqualified in the third round of the rematch for biting off a portion of Holyfield's ear.

Holyfield says he would take on Tyson in a three-round bout for charity, but only if Tyson asks for it.

"I don't want pressure on me that 'You just want to fight Mike because you know you can beat him,'" Holyfield said. "If he hits me I'm gonna hit you back, that's what boxing is really about. I'm gonna be 58, he'll be 54, you talk about being in good health and doing things the proper way that respects it. Anybody that I get in the ring with, if I'm in there with my brother, if he tag me I'm gonna tag him back. If you don't want me to throw bombs you'd better not throw no bombs."

Holyfield (44-10-2 (1)) last fought in 2011 when he defeated Danish heavyweight Brian Nielsen by TKO. The native of Atmore, AL holds wins over George Foreman, Riddick Bowe and Larry Holmes among others.

The man nicknamed "The Real Deal" says that a potential comeback is meant to inspire the next generation of fighters.

"When they see me box at 58 years old, they're gonna go 'Wow, how did you do that?'" Holyfield said. "Taking care of yourself, listen to your momma, listen to your father. When you become an adult you don't just say all that stuff my parents told me don't work. The reason you made it this far is because of these things your parents told you. I had good parents and a good coach."

Tyson (50-6-1), who appeared at this past weekend's All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view in Jacksonville, has not commented on Holyfield's interest.

He last fought in 2005, losing to Kevin McBride after failing to answer the bell for the seventh round.