Everton said in a statement they were "appalled" that striker Moise Kean hosted a house party and ignored distancing regulations imposed because of COVID-19.

Kean, 20, was filmed at a party in his apartment according to multiple reports. The club issued the following statement:

"Everton Football Club was appalled to learn of an incident in which a first-team player ignored Government guidance and club policy in relation to the coronavirus crisis."

"The club has strongly expressed its disappointment to the player and made it clear that such actions are completely unacceptable."

"Everton has regularly stressed the importance of following all the Government guidelines -- including rules and advice for inside and outside of the home -- through a series of official communications to all staff members, including players."

Kean isn't the only EPL player to breach coronavirus regulations. Manchester City's Kyle Walker is under investigation for allegedly hosting a party, while Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko and Serge Aurier have apologized after the pair was photographed training together. Manager Jose Mourinho also apologized after a photo emerged of him training with another player.