Everton confirms they are investigating an incident on Sunday that involved 'keeper Jordan Pickford.

In a video shared on social media, the 25-year-old England international appears to be involved in a physical altercation outside of a pub in Sunderland.

"The club has been made aware of an alleged incident involving one of our players and we are looking into the matter," the team said in a statement.

Pickford was in goal on Saturday when the Toffees were 2-0 victors over West Ham in London.

He is in his second season at Goodison Park after coming over from Sunderland in a £25 million transfer in the summer of 2017.

Capped 17 times internationally, Pickford was England's first-choice 'keeper at last summer's World Cup in Russia where the Three Lions finished fourth.