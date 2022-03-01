Mike Riley, the Premier League's head of referees, has issued an apology to Everton over referee Paul Tierney's failure to award a penalty during stoppage time in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Manchester City, according to multiple reports.

City midfielder Rodri handled in the area in the closing minutes of the match, but it went unseen by Tierney and VAR official, Chris Kavanaugh, did not find sufficient evidence to call down to the field.

The loss left Frank Lampard's Toffees on 22 points, just a single point up on the drop zone.

ESPN's Dale Johnson reports that Riley made phone calls to both Lampard and Toffees chairman Bill Kenwright to relay his apology.

Lampard, hired by Everton last month after the sacking of Rafa Benitez, was livid after the match and did not mince any words.

"We've lost a point because of a professional who cannot do his job right," Lampard said. "You start searching for whys and I can't think why. It is so incompetent to get it wrong. [City manager] Pep [Guardiola] will know, Everton fans will know, Man City fans will know, it was the clearest penalty you could give: arm is out -- great, below the sleeve -- great, I was waiting for the penalty. Incompetence at best, at worst who knows? I'll wait for the statement or apology they do when things are wrong but it will mean nothing."

The team just below Everton in the table, Burnley, hosts Leicester City later on Tuesday with Kavanaugh serving as referee.