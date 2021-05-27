Ex Als-assistant GM Raiche now Eagles' VP of Football Ops, highest-ranking female in personnel

How likely is it that every NFL stadium will be at full capacity?

Former Montreal Alouettes assistant general manager Catherine Raiche has been promoted to VP of Football Ops with the Philadelphia Eagles. Raiche is now the highest ranking female in personnel in NFL history.

#Eagles promoted Catherine Raiche to VP of Football Ops, the new highest ranking female in personnel in NFL history. The 32-year-old ex-assistant GM for the @MTLAlouettes takes over a role that Andrew Berry held at 32 before becoming the #Browns GM. Another glass ceiling broken. https://t.co/rXibaoWLEL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 27, 2021

Raiche also spent time with the Toronto Argonauts in the CFL before joining the Eagles' front office in 2019.

Raiche was originally hired in Montreal by Jim Popp as coordinator of football administration in 2015. She was promoted to assistant GM under Kavis Reed in 2017.

Congratulations @CatherineRaiche ! We can't say that are surprised by your ascension. Great success with the Eagles. https://t.co/WMGzcoqO3W — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) May 27, 2021

Congrats, @CatherineRaiche 👏



Our former Dir. of Football Administration is now the highest ranking female in personnel in NFL history 🦅 https://t.co/PZt9Rfxpie — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) May 27, 2021

Raiche also worked with former Alouettes and Argonauts head coach Marc Trestman with the Tampa Bay XFL franchise.

More details to come.