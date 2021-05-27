1h ago
Ex Als-assistant GM Raiche now Eagles' VP of Football Ops, highest-ranking female in personnel
Former Montreal Alouettes assistant general manager Catherine Raiche has been promoted to VP of Football Ops with the Philadelphia Eagles. Raiche is now the highest ranking female in personnel in NFL history.
TSN.ca Staff
Raiche also spent time with the Toronto Argonauts in the CFL before joining the Eagles' front office in 2019.
Raiche was originally hired in Montreal by Jim Popp as coordinator of football administration in 2015. She was promoted to assistant GM under Kavis Reed in 2017.
Raiche also worked with former Alouettes and Argonauts head coach Marc Trestman with the Tampa Bay XFL franchise.
