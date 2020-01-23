Former NFL and Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Chad Johnson was a no-show for his XFL kicker tryout earlier this week.

After Johnson missed the workout, XFL commissioner Oliver Luck said Johnson is now off their radar, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

"There's really nothing to report: We had three kickers try out, Chad was invited to join and he just was a no-show," Luck said Tuesday, per the Chronicle. "He's off of our radar screen."

The 42-year-old Johnson spent 11 seasons in the NFL from 2001-11, posting 11,059 career receiving yards and 67 touchdowns in 166 games with the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots. He joined the Alouettes in 2014, recording seven catches for 151 yards and a touchdown in 12 games.

Johnson did not attempt a kick of any type during the regular season in either his NFL or CFL career. He did, however, convert an extra point attempt in a preseason game with the Bengals in 2009.

The XFL is scheduled to begin play next month.