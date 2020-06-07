Former NFL wide receiver Donald "Reche" Caldwell has died at the age of 41.

According to multiple reports, Caldwell was shot and killed in Tampa Bay on Saturday. TMZ was first to report the news.

The Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, and Washington Redskins, all organizations that Caldwell played for during his six-year career, released statements on Twitter Sunday. Several of Caldwell’s former teammates also took to Twitter on Sunday to share their memories of him and their condolences.

So sad to hear this! Reche’s smile and attitude were contagious! My thoughts and prayers go out to Bubba Caldwell and his family! https://t.co/CXBUdKGFJk — Wes Welker (@WesWelker) June 7, 2020

Always kept us laughing and light hearted. Always had the biggest smile. Always had the greatest stories. Sad to hear about the passing of my teammate Reche Caldwell. May the Lord comfort his family during this time. — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) June 7, 2020

I played against Reche Caldwell in college, we were both c/o 2002, and spent time together on the 2007 Patriots. so many stories, but one thing you knew about Shady was he always smiling. here’s a 2002 rookie card we shared. RIP, good brother. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/HXUdoZdRXX — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) June 7, 2020

A product of the University of Florida, Caldwell spent the first four seasons of his career with the then-San Diego Chargers after being selected by the team in the second round (48th overall) of the 2002 NFL Draft. Caldwell signed with the Patriots ahead of the 2006 campaign. That season New England came within one game of reaching the Super Bowl, after falling to the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Championship game.

Caldwell was released by the Patriots shortly before the start of the 2007 season, but he wound up signing with Redskins in what his final season in the NFL.

Over his six seasons in the NFL, Caldwell played in 71 games and registered 1,851 yards and 11 touchdowns on 152 receptions.