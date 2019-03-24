BURBANK, Calif. — The expansion Vancouver Titans defeated the San Francisco Shock on Sunday to win the first stage of the 2019 Overwatch League esports season.

The Titans won four maps to three at Blizzard Arena in a match televised on ABC, picking up a US$200,000 bonus in the process.

The Shock collected $100,000 as runner-up with the Philadelphia Fusion and Seoul Dynasty earning $50,000 each as third- and fourth-place finishers.

Fifth through eighth — the Atlanta Reign, Boston Uprising, New York Excelsior and Toronto Defiant — got $25,000 apiece.

The top eight teams from the first five weeks of the 2019 regular season qualified for the Overwatch League Stage 1 Finals.

In quarter-final action, top-seeded Vancouver swept No. 8 Boston Uprising 3-0 while No. 6 San Francisco upset the No. 3 Toronto Defiant 3-0. Fourth-seeded Philadelphia Fusion defeated No. 5 Atlanta Reign and No. 7 Seoul Dynasty beat previously undefeated No. 2 New York Excelsior.

Vancouver swept Seoul and San Francisco blanked Philadelphia 4-0 to advance to the finals.

The Overwatch League's 2019 season continues April 4 when Stage 2 begins with the Philadelphia Fusion facing the New York Excelsior.

Team records will reset for Stage 2, but Stage 1 results will count toward the final standings at the end of the 2019 regular season.