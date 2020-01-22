The American Hockey League's mid-season showcase gets under way this weekend with the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport, live on TSN2, the TSN App and TSN Direct.

The Ontario Reign and Toyota Arena play host to this year’s event, with the 2020 AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday (8pm et/5pm pt) and the 2020 AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday (10pm et/7pm pt).

Jon Abbott of TSN Radio 1040 in Vancouver will handle play-by-play duties for the broadcasts, along with Vegas Golden Knights TV analyst Mike McKenna and Cameron Close - the radio voice of the Ontario Reign.

The 2020 AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events.

In the 2020 AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday, the four teams will participate in a 3-on-3, round-robin tournament featuring six games of 10 minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship, a six-minute, 3-on-3 game.

Click here for the list of players taking part in this year's mid-season showcase.