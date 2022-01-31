Week 16 of the fantasy basketball regular season is here, and depending on your situation, you will have different goals.

If a playoff spot feels certain, the idea may be to look for a player who can help you in the long-term.

If you're fighting for your postseason life, immediate help is the primary concern. Here are five players I feel can be a balance of both.

Here are five players to consider picking up if they are still available in your fantasy basketball league.

10-Team Leagues

SG: Malik Monk, Lakers (16.1 per cent rostered)

Monk's been flirting with top-50 value over the past month, and Lebron James is expected to miss the next six games with knee swelling. Monk becomes the de-facto third option behind Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, and he's coming off a season-high 33 points and 10 rebounds to go along with eight triples and five assists against the Hawks on Sunday. Expecting nights like that is unreasonable but assume a full dose of scoring and threes going forward.

PF: Chuma Okeke, Magic (4.8 per cent rostered)

Okeke is settling in as a nice player off the bench for the rebuilding Magic, so I expect the 2019 first rounder to be getting plenty of burn for the rest of the season. He's looked like a nine-category stud over the past two weeks: 12.1 points, 2.7 triples, 4.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.9 blocks, while shooting over 53 per cent and turning it over less than once per contest. The Magic play four times this week, so grab him and hold him.

12-Team Leagues

C: Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks (5.2 per cent rostered)



I wrote a few weeks ago about how Okongwu was a player to watch out for in deeper leagues. The common thought was that he would be relegated to very few minutes with Clint Capela returning from injury. What we've seen over the past five games is Okongwu playing only five fewer minutes than Capela, and it's looking more like a timeshare. He won't light up the stat sheet, but his field-goal percentage is elite (74.4 per cent this season) and he's chipping in 6.0 rebound and 1.6 blocks this year. His efficiency and shot blocking make him a worthwhile add, and his value spikes if Capela were to miss any more time.

SG/SF: Reggie Bullock, Mavericks (1.4 per cent rostered)



Bullock is being relied upon to fill the void of Tim Hardaway Jr, who will miss significant time with a broken foot. Bullock's been productive in three games without THJ: 16.0 points, 4.3 triples, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.7 turnovers in nearly 27 minutes a night. Bullock should be a nice source of points and threes for the next little while, so look to him if you need that.

PG: Monte Morris, Nuggets (19.1 per cent rostered)



Morris has value due to his ability to supply dimes, a commodity that's difficult to find on the wire. Over the past month, Morris is averaging 5.4 assists while turning it over less than once a game. His 13.3 points over that span is an added bonus, and his spot in the rotation is cemented.