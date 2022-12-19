32m ago
Fab’s Five: Five Players To Consider On The Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire
We're entering week 10 of the fantasy basketball season, and this week is notable due to Christmas scheduling. There won't be any games on Saturday the 24th, while on Wednesday the 21st and Friday the 23rd are loaded schedules, as per usual. If you have an overcrowded roster on those nights, try and spread out your games, if possible. Here are five players I like as pickups for the week.
**Note that I've indicated their rostered percentage in ESPN leagues in brackets.
10-Team Leagues
PG: Markelle Fultz, Magic (4.0 per cent)
The future availability of Jalen Suggs remains unclear, as the sophomore point guard battles an ankle injury. However, Fultz has stepped into the Magic rotation and is performing admirably for a team that's now won six games in a row. Over his last nine games, Fultz is averaging 10.7 points on 46 per cent shooting, while also chipping in 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals. Fultz is always an injury risk, but he's finding his niche as a productive role player in Orlando at the moment.
SG: Quentin Grimes, Knicks (4.0 per cent)
Grimes is a solid contributor to the Knicks, and he's earning his way into consistent minutes in Tom Thibodeau's rotation. Grimes has been a perfect complement to Jalen Brunson in the New York backourt, so the arrow is pointing up on him holding value. Over the past six games, Grimes has played over 33 minutes a night, averaging 13.8 points on 54.2 per cent shooting, 2.8 triples, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
12-Team Leagues
PF, C: Kevon Looney, Warriors (14.4 per cent)
Looney won't always be the most consistent fantasy player, but he's been prolific in the last couple games, so ride the current wave until proven otherwise: 12.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists,1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals are monster numbers any way you look at them, and he has the added bonus of playing on Christmas this week.
14-Team Leagues
PG: Tyus Jones, Grizzlies (10.0 per cent)
A steady backup who can occasionally post big lines in any event that Ja Morant is out of the lineup, Jones is a good source of assists, averaging 4.7 this season. Jones has an a-typical schedule this week with games on the less crowded nights of December 20th and 25th, so pick him in place of someone who you won't have room to start anyway.
PF: Jalen McDaniels, Hornets (8.9 per cent)
Mentioned in last week's article, McDaniels is still holding value, even with the return of PJ Washington back to the lineup: 14.0 points, 1.7 triples, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks over the past week, and those are reasonable enough numbers to keep him rostered in deep leagues until the wheels fall off.