We're entering week 10 of the fantasy basketball season, and this week is notable due to Christmas scheduling. There won't be any games on Saturday the 24th, while on Wednesday the 21st and Friday the 23rd are loaded schedules, as per usual. If you have an overcrowded roster on those nights, try and spread out your games, if possible. Here are five players I like as pickups for the week.

**Note that I've indicated their rostered percentage in ESPN leagues in brackets.

10-Team Leagues

PG: Markelle Fultz, Magic (4.0 per cent)

The future availability of Jalen Suggs remains unclear, as the sophomore point guard battles an ankle injury. However, Fultz has stepped into the Magic rotation and is performing admirably for a team that's now won six games in a row. Over his last nine games, Fultz is averaging 10.7 points on 46 per cent shooting, while also chipping in 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals. Fultz is always an injury risk, but he's finding his niche as a productive role player in Orlando at the moment.



SG: Quentin Grimes, Knicks (4.0 per cent)