We're officially into the 2nd half of fantasy basketball leagues, and this is a point where you may need to be aggressive on the waiver-wire. If you're chasing a playoff spot or 1st place in your league, you're especially going to want to maximize your output on a weekly basis. If you're somewhere in the middle, I wouldn't recommend chasing wire pickups at the expense of the bigger picture, as you may not have the ability to move up or down a great deal anyway. Here are five players to take a look at this week.



10-Team Leagues



SG: Landry Shamet, Suns

Shamet is coming off of a spectacular Sunday night performance against the Nuggets, where he had 31 points and hit seven triples. With Devin Booker aggravating his groin injury and facing an uncertain amount of time on the shelf, expect to see a jump in Shamet's production. In his last four games without Booker (aside from the 1st quarter vs Denver), Shamet is averaging 22.5 points and 5.5 triples.

SG: Donte DiVincenzo, Warriors



The Big Ragu returned to Golden State's lineup after missing the two previous games with illness, and DiVincenzo looked good, scoring 19 points and hitting five triples. Stephen Curry is out at least a couple more weeks with a shoulder injury, and Golden State will need DiVincenzo's creation/shot making in the meantime. The scoring and shooting is expected, but he's also dropping dimes without Curry in the lineup, averaging 5.0 assists in three games.

12-Team Leagues

SG, SF: Austin Reaves, Lakers

Reaves has been producing at a level just outside of the top-100 over the past month, and the Lakers aren't flush with real alternatives at this point. In the last 30 days, Reaves is averaging 13.1 points on 55.6 per cent shooting, 1.6 triples, 2.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks in over 30 minutes a night. He's a quality pickup to round out the back end of your roster, and has a bit of upside if and when Lebron James takes a night off.

C: Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks

Okongwu could be providing mid-round value if not for the roadblock who is Clint Capela. With Capela out of the lineup last week, Okongwu averaged 12.0 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per contest. Unfortunately, Capela's return relegated Okongwu back to the bench, but he still posted a near double-double with two blocks against the Pistons on Friday. The Hawks have a back-to-back tomorrow and Wednesday, so see if this production can carryover into this current week.

14-Team Leagues

SF: Rui Hachimura, Wizards

The forward has missed five weeks with an ankle injury, but his performance against the Kings on Friday was encouraging: 21 points, three triples, five rebounds and four assists in nearly 27 minutes of action. When healthy, Hachimura's minutes hover in the mid-twenties, so take a shot at picking him up in deeper leagues to see if he can generate some consistent production.