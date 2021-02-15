It's halftime.

The midpoint of the NBA fantasy regular season is here, so it's time to examine your team(s) closely and ask yourself a number of questions.

Are you a playoff team? Is the season slipping away? What categories are bankable on a weekly basis? What is your team punting? Are there categories you can chase and get better in? Is there a dead weight you can drop?

Strategy is determined by your standing. If you're sitting pretty, think about stashing an injured player or low-balling a desperate manager with a trade offer. If your team is full of holes, think of sacrificing a stud in exchange for depth and always maximize man-games.

With that said, here are five players who will aid you this week.

***Note that I've indicated their rostered percentage in ESPN leagues in brackets.

Marcus Morris Sr., Clippers (13.7 per cent)

First of all, I need to apologize to Lou Williams. I wrote him off a couple weeks ago and he's been scorching hot ever since. I'm sorry Sweet Lou. Williams has most assuredly been scooped up in your leagues but take a scan for Morris. Paul George is out, and Kawhi Leonard's left leg injury may see him miss more games. Never afraid to shoot his shot, Morris is your guy if scoring and threes are needed. Over the past 10 games, Morris is averaging 14.1 PPG, 2.8 triples, 3.9 RPG on 46.1 per cent shooting, turning the ball over less than once per game.

Saddiq Bey, Pistons (8.4 per cent)

The rookie is winning the heart of head coach Dwane Casey and forcing himself into the Pistons rotation. Bey's 6.7 net rating is the best of any Piston in the month of February, and over the past week the former Villanova Wildcat has been en fuego: 17.9 PPG on 71.4 per cent from the field, adding 4.0 3PT and 5.5 RPG. "I'm so proud of him,” Casey said. Pick him up and be proud of yourself.

Kenrich Williams, Thunder (8.2 per cent)

Williams has been a top-90 player for the past couple of weeks, and despite his up-and-down stat lines, he can fill it up. During this period, Williams is averaging 11.6 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 3.0 APG, 1.3 SPG and hitting 59.7 per cent of his shots. He continues to see 30+ MPG and the Thunder have a four-gamer.

Grayson Allen, Grizzlies (4.9 per cent)

Everyone's favourite Dukie has taken advantage of a bump in recent playing time (29 MPG) with De'Anthony Melton (shoulder) and Desmond Bane (personal) out of the lineup. Allen is ranked 42nd over the past week, putting up 15.8 PPG on 51.3 per cent shooting to go along with 4.0 3PT and 1.3 SPG. The Grizzlies have four games in five nights, so even if bodies come available, Allen will presumably keep seeing minutes.

Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves (0.5 per cent)

I'll admit, this is a bit of a leap of faith. However, McDaniels has been supplying the elusive commodity of blocks. Over his past four games, he's averaging 1.8 BPG while adding 1.8 3PG and 1.8 APG while shooting 55 per cent. At the very least, pick him up for Minny's Tuesday/Wednesday back-to-back and see what he does.