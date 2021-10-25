Week one of the NBA season is in the books, and we now have a small pool of data to help us with our decision making on adding and dropping players.

At this point, try and unearth any gems on the waiver wire that could be held long term.

Streaming in the short term is always advantageous but snagging a dependable player for the season is ideal if possible.

For example, Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Ricky Rubio will produce in the absence of Darius Garland, but that will dissipate once Garland is healthy.



The ship has sailed on grabbing Chris Duarte and Will Barton, who were both hot pickups this past week.

Here are five other players that can hopefully add short and long-term value to your squad.

**Note that I've indicated their rostered percentage in ESPN leagues in brackets



SG: Desmond Bane, Grizzlies (17.9 per cent)



I was beating on the Bane drum prior to the season, and he's off to a great start: Bane is averaging 19.3 points while shooting 47.8 per cent from the floor. He has the green light to launch, attempting 7.7 triples a night, and he's winning the trust of head coach Taylor Jenkins while playing more than 30 minutes a night. Bane was a team best plus-21 against the Lakers on Sunday, and it looks like he'll be locked in as a starter going forward.

SF: Cody Martin, Hornets (4.6 per cent)

Early signs point to Martin carving out a role in the Hornets rotation, and his efficiency can be a nice addition to the end of your roster. He hasn't blown us away with eye-popping numbers, but Martin has hit double-figure point totals in each game, while turning it over less than once and shooting 57 per cent from the floor. He's playing 26 minutes a night and could see more of a bump if anything were to happen to the iron man, Gordon Hayward.

PG, SG: Alex Caruso, Bulls (25.5 per cent)



Caruso's real-life impact is being felt on the undefeated Bulls, and the Chicago faithful are already showering him with MVP chants. His tenacity is unsurprisingly earning him close to 30 minutes a night, and he's producing well-rounded stat lines so far: 8.0 pts, 2.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 3.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 triples. The steals are unsustainable, but if he can chip in a couple stocks with a few dimes every night he will be a useful fantasy player.



SF: Franz Wagner, Magic (10.2 per cent)



The eighth-overall pick in the 2021 draft has had a bright start to the season, taking advantage of the lack of the Magic's depth at wing. Wagner has played over 30 minutes in each of his first three appearances and looks to be solidified as a starter. Wagner's averaging 12.7 points on 50 per cent shooting, adding in 1.7 triples, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks. The return of Chuma Okeke from a hip injury could change things, but cross that bridge later.



Elfrid Payton, Suns (0.6 per cent)

Payton looked solid in his sole game this season, putting up 14 points and six dimes with a steal in 25 minutes. Cameron Payne is out with a hamstring injury and might be sitting for the next little while. Payton will be asked to run the bench with Payne on the shelf, so take a flier on him and see what happens.