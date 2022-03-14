How are we feeling, fantasy GMs?



If your past week was anything like mine, it was a nail-biter!

Any matchup that has someone watching the fourth quarter of a blowout between the Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans to secure rebounds is certainly a dicey one.



Some of you are now into the semis, while some playoffs begin tonight.

At this stage, season-long numbers get thrown out the window, and the name of the game is "What have you done for me lately?"

Is Kyle Lowry on a two-game week worth keeping?

You may want to drop him for a hot pickup who plays double the number of games. There are no easy decisions but trying to ride the hot hand is essential.



Here are my five targets for this week, but also keep in mind that Wednesday and Friday are loaded with games, so there's a good possibility you'll have too many players on those days.

SG/SF: Kevin Huerter, Hawks (14.0 per cent rostered)

Huerter's been finding a stride over the past week, posting top-75 value: 15.3 points on 50 per cent shooting, 4.0 triples. 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals. The Hawks have a relatively cushy schedule this week, including games against the Blazers tonight, the Hornets and the Pelicans on Sunday.

PF: Trendon Watford, Trail Blazers (9.4 per cent)

It's a full-on tank job in Portland, so take advantage and grab Watford. There is always the possibility of the rookie having a dud, but since he's been given the minutes, it hasn't happened yet. Since March 2, Watford is playing more than 30 minutes a night, averaging 17.0 points on 50 per cent shooting, 7.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and only 0.4 turnovers. Portland is playing four times this week including tonight, so he's a nice option.

PG: Markelle Fultz, Magic (12.0 per cent)

Fultz has been effective since his return from a long layoff, even in playing limited minutes for Orlando. He had 11 assists and two steals against Philly on Sunday, and he's armed with an ideal schedule this week, with games on the less busy Tuesday and Thursday nights. Detroit and Oklahoma City are also ideal teams for him to face as he eases back into competition, and there's no fear of him resting on a back-to-back.



PF: Jalen Smith, Pacers (11.9 per cent)

I mentioned him in last week's column, and he's been a top-50 player over the past two week. Indy's frontcourt is a bit of a crapshoot, but Smith's production has been consistent: 12.9 points on 53 per cent shooting, 83 per cent from the stripe, 9.3 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 triples. He only has a three-game week but has the advantage of playing on the less busy Tuesday.



Almost anyone on the Thunder

Seriously, I'm not even kidding. OKC has a four-game week, and any of Aaron Wiggins, Darius Bazley, Isaiah Roby, Aleksej Pokusevski or Tre Mann can put up a big night. Who and when are the magic questions fantasy GMs need to ask right now.