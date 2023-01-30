It's week 16 of the fantasy basketball season, and time is quickly ticking before playoffs begin in head-to-head leagues. No matter where you sit in the standings, these are important matchups, so always try to maximize your output. Here are five players who are still owned in less than 50% in leagues.

10-Team Leagues



PF: Jeremy Sochan, Spurs

The Spurs rookie has been inconsistent this season, but has shown flashes of potential throughout the year. Sochan is coming off a 30 point, eight rebound, five assist performance against the Suns on Saturday, and he is exactly the type of player who will receive heavy minutes as San Antonio fires up the tank for the rest of the season. If you can live with a bit of inconsistency, Sochan could emerge as a silly-season hero for the fantasy playoffs.

SG,SF: Pat Connaughton, Bucks

Connaughton has landed in the top-75 over the past two weeks, and the Bucks need his production with Bobby Portis out with a knee injury, and Khris Middleton being eased back into action. During this span, Connaughton is averaging 11.1 points on over 50 per cent shooting while adding 3.0 triples, 7.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals.

PF: Patrick Williams, Bulls

Williams is providing top-100 value over the past month, and while the 4th overall pick from 2020 isn't exactly living up to expectations, he's still performing admirably for fantasy owners. Williams has been efficient across the board over the last 30 days: 12.6 points on 48.8 per cent shooting, 1.9 triples, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.6 blocks. There's nothing wrong with these numbers for a low-end player on your roster.

14-Team Leagues

C: Daniel Gafford Wizards

Gafford has been taking advantage of the absence of Kristaps Porzingis three-game absence due to an ankle injury, putting up 13.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.3 blocks per game during that span. Zinger is expected to return back to the lineup tonight, but Gafford should still remain a starter. He's recorded a block in five straight game, so the swats alone make him a worthy flier in deeper leagues.

SF, PF: Dorian Finney-Smith, Mavericks

Finney-Smith has looked solid since returning from a hip injury that ruled him out for 14 games. In his last six games (two without Luka Doncic), DFS is averaging 11.3 points, 2.2 triples, 6.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals. Also keep in mind that Christian Wood is expected to be out for at least the majority of this week with a fractured thumb so Finney Smith's playing time will remain in the mid-thirties.