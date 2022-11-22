FanDuel Futures: 49ers, Cowboys Among Top Five Choices To Win The Super Bowl The Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have spent the majority of the season as the top three choices to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel. Directly below them is where things get interesting.

The Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have spent the majority of the season as the top three choices to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.

Directly below them is where things get interesting.

The San Francisco 49ers fortified their offence with the addition of Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade before the deadline.

The 49ers have now won three in a row, improving to 6-4 to move into a tie with the Seattle Seahawks for the best record in the NFC West.

Meanwhile, one week after the Minnesota Vikings moved into the top-five in the Super Bowl winner odds at FanDuel, the Dallas Cowboys sent their stock crashing back down to earth and leapfrogged them for that fifth position.

While the Bills and Chiefs have emerged as the top two Super Bowl contenders, the Eagles, 49ers and Cowboys are right behind them in terms of the updated Super Bowl winner odds at FanDuel entering Week 12.

Let’s take a closer look at the updated Super Bowl odds.

1. Buffalo Bills

Last Week: +380

This Week: +400

Devin Singletary and James Cook combined for 172 rushing yards and a touchdown in a 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

It was just what this Buffalo team needed, as they put up their highest point total since Week 5 and didn’t turn the ball over in the victory.

The Bills will stay in Detroit this week for their Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions.

Sean McDermott’s squad needs to keep its foot on the gas as they fight for first place in the AFC East.

Buffalo is also still one game back of the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC’s No. 1 seed and that all-important bye week that comes with finishing at the top of the standings.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week: +500

This Week: +470

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce connected for 115 receiving yards and three touchdowns on six catches in a 30-27 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

Mahomes is now 14-0 straight up on the road against division opponents all-time.

Mahomes and Kelce have done it again!



📺: #KCvsLAC on NBC

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/arbJ1PQ30A pic.twitter.com/PxUuwshbn6 — NFL (@NFL) November 21, 2022

Kansas City has won five straight games when trailing entering the fourth quarter dating back to last season, which is one shy of matching the longest streak in NFL history.

The combination of a healthy roster, a first-round playoff bye and home field advantage in the playoffs would make Mahomes and the Chiefs that much more difficult to beat once the postseason rolls around.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

Last Week: +600

This Week: +550

The Eagles needed a double-digit fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11.

While Philly hasn’t looked anywhere close to the team that cruised to eight straight wins out of the gate over the past two weeks, they found a way to get the win on the road against a motivated opponent without two key players in tight end Dallas Goedert and defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

Philly had lost 41 straight games when trailing by 10+ points entering the fourth quarter prior to that victory.

Now let’s see if they can get back to their early-season form with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in town for Sunday Night Football this week.

4. San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: +800

This Week: +700

The 49ers have outscored their past three opponents 54-0 in the second half.

Another Niners win. ¡Qué chido! pic.twitter.com/sa6ueD2Iwl — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 22, 2022

San Francisco’s offence is absolutely loaded, and the defence is playing its best football of the season.

5. Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: +1500

This Week: +1000

The Eagles and 49ers have looked vulnerable at times this season, and the Cowboys just beat the Vikings by 37 in Minnesota in Week 11.

Tony Pollard registered 189 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

I don’t think people realize how good Tony Pollard is — Ben DiNucci (@B_DiNucci6) November 20, 2022

Ezekiel Elliott ran for 42 yards and two scores.

The Cowboys are a legitimate contender in the NFC.

6. Baltimore Ravens

Last Week: +1300

This Week: +1200

DeMarcus Robinson gave the Ravens the spark they needed on offence with 9 catches for 128 yards in a 13-3 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Highest graded Ravens in Week 11 win vs Panthers:



🥇 Marlon Humphrey - 91.9

🥈 Demarcus Robinson - 91.5

🥉 Patrick Queen - 90.6

4️⃣ Marcus Peters - 90.2

5️⃣ Ben Powers - 86.8 pic.twitter.com/CXRUDKRXrb — PFF BAL Ravens (@PFF_Ravens) November 21, 2022

Baltimore has led by double-digits in all 10 games – tied for the fourth-longest streak to begin a season in NFL history.

T-7. Miami Dolphins

Last Week: +1700

This Week: +1700

Coming off a bye, the Dolphins are a 12.5-point favourite for a Week 12 clash with the Houston Texans.

Back in the office, ready to work 💪 pic.twitter.com/iy6hse90we — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 21, 2022

Despite being undefeated in games that Tua Tagovailoa starts and finishes, including a win over the rival Bills, Miami is still +250 to win the AFC East at FanDuel.

T-7. Minnesota Vikings

Last Week: +1100

This Week: +1700

Minnesota’s Super Bowl odds took a major hit following a blowout loss to Dallas at home.

Let’s see how they respond as a small favourite at home against the Patriots in Week 12.

T-7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last Week: +1700

This Week: +1700

The Buccaneers are one of five NFC teams ranked among the top 10 choices to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.

For as bad as things have looked at times this season, Tampa Bay is still very much in the mix as the No. 1 seed in the NFC South.

10. Cincinnati Bengals

Last Week: +2800

This Week: +2500

The Bengals’ offence put up 42 and 37 points in back-to-back wins over the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers over the previous two weeks.

Boostin’ his stats 📈@teehiggins5 had a season-high game yesterday with 9 receptions and 148 yards



Next up: #CINvsTEN on CBS pic.twitter.com/yllI3HnFtb — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 21, 2022

Now comes the real tests against the Tennessee Titans and Chiefs over the next two weeks.

11. Tennessee Titans

Last Week: +2800

This Week: +2700

Ryan Tannehill threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Thursday Night Football.

#Titans Ryan Tannehill is a nominee for this week’s FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week award after completing 22 of 27 attempts (81.5 percent) for 333 yards and two touchdowns for a 127.3 passer rating in the Titans’ win over the Packers. pic.twitter.com/xP3IwsyIkt — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 21, 2022

The Titans have established some separation above the Indianapolis Colts at the top of the NFC South.

Now comes a couple of tough tests against the Bengals and Eagles over the next two weeks.

12. Los Angeles Chargers

Last Week: +3400

This Week: +4100

It’s going to be hard for any team to stop Kansas City this season, and the Chargers have now fallen just short in both of their regular season meetings.

LA isn’t in the same class as the Chiefs and Bills, but they’re 5-5 with a manageable schedule the rest of the way, so stay tuned to see if they can make a playoff push.

13. Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: +5000

This Week: +5000

It’s one thing to acknowledge that the Seahawks have been better than a lot of people expected this season.

It’s another to concede that they didn’t look very good at all in losses to the 49ers and Buccaneers.

Seattle is in contention for a playoff spot, and they have a very manageable schedule over the next few weeks off the bye with the Raiders, Rams and Panthers on tap.

14. New England Patriots

Last Week: +6000

This Week: +6500

The Patriots beat the New York Jets thanks to elite defence and special teams play.

“How do we feel about taking them Jets down, yet again?”



Inside the locker room after yesterday’s wild win. pic.twitter.com/SMJ6LNc6b3 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 21, 2022

Bill Belichick is showing everybody why he is a Hall of Fame coach once again, but New England’s ceiling is still outside of the top-10 Super Bowl contenders.

15. New York Giants

Last Week: +6000

This Week: +7500

The Giants still can’t make enough plays in the passing game to win playing from behind.

They’ve now dropped two of their past three games, with losses to Seattle and the Detroit Lions.

Five of their final seven games are against NFC East opponents.

16. New York Jets

Last Week: +6000

This Week: +10000

No team’s stock took a bigger hit in Week 11 than the Jets’ team that managed just two yards of offence in the second half against the Patriots, which is the fewest yards in any half this season.

Zach Wilson when asked if he let the defense down: "No."



The Jets lost 10-3 😬 pic.twitter.com/bieN8xaa8v — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 20, 2022

Zach Wilson went 9-of-22 for 77 yards and was sacked four times in the loss.

17. Washington Commanders

Last Week: +12000

This Week: +11000

The Commanders rolled to a 23-10 win over Houston on Sunday to cash my FanDuel Best Bet with Washington -3.

Chase Young has been activated to the 53-man roster. — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 21, 2022

After winning five of their last six, the Commanders are suddenly back in the playoff hunt entering a crucial stretch in which they will host the Atlanta Falcons and play a home-and-home against the Giants.

T-18. Atlanta Falcons

Last Week: +16000

This Week: +13000

Cordarrelle Patterson got his revenge against the Bears and kept Atlanta in the mix for the NFC South crown.

History: Cordarrelle Patterson just set the record for the most kickoff returns TDs in NFL history.



This 103-yard return is the 9th of his career. pic.twitter.com/k7bYKS8ehP — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 20, 2022

It will be very interesting to see if the Falcons can hang with the Buccaneers the rest of the way and set up a potential Week 18 showdown with Tampa Bay for the division title.

T-18. Green Bay Packers

Last Week: +7500

This Week: +13000

After a thrilling comeback win over the Cowboys, the Packers came crashing back down to earth with an ugly home loss to the Titans.

It’s admittedly strange to see Green Bay out of playoff contention this early in the season.

T-18. New Orleans Saints

Last Week: +15000

This Week: +13000

Rookie wide receiver Chris Olave is special.

The Saints need to find a franchise quarterback that can return this team to contention in the NFC.

T-21. Arizona Cardinals

Last Week: +15000

This Week: +22000

It’s another lost season for the Kyler Murray-led Cardinals.

Injuries aside, it will be very interesting to see what Arizona does next.

T-21. Detroit Lions

Last Week: +39000

This Week: +15000

Jamaal Williams rushed for 64 yards and three touchdowns to propel Detroit to a third straight win on Sunday.

Our favorite part of victory Mondays: @DanMillerFox2's calls of the game



Up next: #BUFvsDET on CBS — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 22, 2022

The Lions have been a competitive team when healthy.

Next up, they get the Bills on Thanksgiving Thursday.

T-23. Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Week: +21000

This Week: +21000

The Jaguars already have as many wins as they did all of last season with seven games to go.

The focus the rest of the way will be on Trevor Lawrence and whether or not the offence can take a significant step forward.

T-23. Los Angeles Rams

Last Week: +14000

This Week: +21000

The Rams are in the mix for the most disappointing team in the NFL this season.

Things could look much different in LA next season.

25. Cleveland Browns

Last Week: +12000

This Week: +22000

The Browns have home wins over the rival Steelers and Bengals, but there aren’t many other bright spots for this franchise to rally around so far this season.

26. Indianapolis Colts

Last Week: +24000

This Week: +25000

Jeff Saturday’s Colts nearly pulled off the upset over the Eagles before ultimately falling short on Sunday.

Still, Indianapolis has looked like a completely different team since the coaching change.

Let’s see if they can build on that momentum this week against the Steelers.

27. Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: +31000

This Week: +28000

Derek Carr threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns in a comeback win over the rival Broncos in Week 11.

That Bulldog dynamic duo 🥲 pic.twitter.com/4CI8b9jQej — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 21, 2022

With so many question marks on both sides of the football, it will be interesting to see how the Raiders respond the rest of the way in a lost season.

T-28. Carolina Panthers

Last Week: +45000

This Week: +55000

Baker Mayfield isn’t the answer in Carolina.

P.J. Walker isn’t the answer, either.

The Panthers need to find a franchise quarterback as they hit the reset button once again.

T-28. Denver Broncos

Last Week: +18000

This Week: +55000

Denver traded a ton of assets thinking they got their franchise quarterback.

We still don’t know how much the Russell Wilson trade will set the Broncos back long term.

30. Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: +55000

This Week: +75000

The Steelers finally have an opportunity to hit the reset button this season.

It will be very interesting to see how quickly this proud franchise can get back on track.

T-31. Chicago Bears

Last Week: +85000

This Week: +100000

Justin Fields proved he has what it takes to be a franchise quarterback in this league.

Now the Bears need to surround him with the talent that he needs to succeed.

T-31. Houston Texans

Last Week: +100000

This Week: +100000

Houston might finally make a change at the quarterback position after another disappointing loss.

Whatever happens next, the Texans can’t afford to win any more games and put the first overall pick back in play.