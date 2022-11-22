8h ago
FanDuel Futures: 49ers, Cowboys Among Top Five Choices To Win The Super Bowl
The Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have spent the majority of the season as the top three choices to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel. Directly below them is where things get interesting.
Directly below them is where things get interesting.
The San Francisco 49ers fortified their offence with the addition of Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade before the deadline.
The 49ers have now won three in a row, improving to 6-4 to move into a tie with the Seattle Seahawks for the best record in the NFC West.
Meanwhile, one week after the Minnesota Vikings moved into the top-five in the Super Bowl winner odds at FanDuel, the Dallas Cowboys sent their stock crashing back down to earth and leapfrogged them for that fifth position.
While the Bills and Chiefs have emerged as the top two Super Bowl contenders, the Eagles, 49ers and Cowboys are right behind them in terms of the updated Super Bowl winner odds at FanDuel entering Week 12.
Let’s take a closer look at the updated Super Bowl odds.
1. Buffalo Bills
Last Week: +380
This Week: +400
Devin Singletary and James Cook combined for 172 rushing yards and a touchdown in a 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
It was just what this Buffalo team needed, as they put up their highest point total since Week 5 and didn’t turn the ball over in the victory.
The Bills will stay in Detroit this week for their Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions.
Sean McDermott’s squad needs to keep its foot on the gas as they fight for first place in the AFC East.
Buffalo is also still one game back of the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC’s No. 1 seed and that all-important bye week that comes with finishing at the top of the standings.
2. Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week: +500
This Week: +470
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce connected for 115 receiving yards and three touchdowns on six catches in a 30-27 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.
Mahomes is now 14-0 straight up on the road against division opponents all-time.
Kansas City has won five straight games when trailing entering the fourth quarter dating back to last season, which is one shy of matching the longest streak in NFL history.
The combination of a healthy roster, a first-round playoff bye and home field advantage in the playoffs would make Mahomes and the Chiefs that much more difficult to beat once the postseason rolls around.
3. Philadelphia Eagles
Last Week: +600
This Week: +550
The Eagles needed a double-digit fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11.
While Philly hasn’t looked anywhere close to the team that cruised to eight straight wins out of the gate over the past two weeks, they found a way to get the win on the road against a motivated opponent without two key players in tight end Dallas Goedert and defensive tackle Jordan Davis.
Philly had lost 41 straight games when trailing by 10+ points entering the fourth quarter prior to that victory.
Now let’s see if they can get back to their early-season form with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in town for Sunday Night Football this week.
4. San Francisco 49ers
Last Week: +800
This Week: +700
The 49ers have outscored their past three opponents 54-0 in the second half.
San Francisco’s offence is absolutely loaded, and the defence is playing its best football of the season.
5. Dallas Cowboys
Last Week: +1500
This Week: +1000
The Eagles and 49ers have looked vulnerable at times this season, and the Cowboys just beat the Vikings by 37 in Minnesota in Week 11.
Tony Pollard registered 189 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in the victory.
Ezekiel Elliott ran for 42 yards and two scores.
The Cowboys are a legitimate contender in the NFC.
6. Baltimore Ravens
Last Week: +1300
This Week: +1200
DeMarcus Robinson gave the Ravens the spark they needed on offence with 9 catches for 128 yards in a 13-3 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Baltimore has led by double-digits in all 10 games – tied for the fourth-longest streak to begin a season in NFL history.
T-7. Miami Dolphins
Last Week: +1700
This Week: +1700
Coming off a bye, the Dolphins are a 12.5-point favourite for a Week 12 clash with the Houston Texans.
Despite being undefeated in games that Tua Tagovailoa starts and finishes, including a win over the rival Bills, Miami is still +250 to win the AFC East at FanDuel.
T-7. Minnesota Vikings
Last Week: +1100
This Week: +1700
Minnesota’s Super Bowl odds took a major hit following a blowout loss to Dallas at home.
Let’s see how they respond as a small favourite at home against the Patriots in Week 12.
T-7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Last Week: +1700
This Week: +1700
The Buccaneers are one of five NFC teams ranked among the top 10 choices to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.
For as bad as things have looked at times this season, Tampa Bay is still very much in the mix as the No. 1 seed in the NFC South.
10. Cincinnati Bengals
Last Week: +2800
This Week: +2500
The Bengals’ offence put up 42 and 37 points in back-to-back wins over the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers over the previous two weeks.
Now comes the real tests against the Tennessee Titans and Chiefs over the next two weeks.
11. Tennessee Titans
Last Week: +2800
This Week: +2700
Ryan Tannehill threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Thursday Night Football.
The Titans have established some separation above the Indianapolis Colts at the top of the NFC South.
Now comes a couple of tough tests against the Bengals and Eagles over the next two weeks.
12. Los Angeles Chargers
Last Week: +3400
This Week: +4100
It’s going to be hard for any team to stop Kansas City this season, and the Chargers have now fallen just short in both of their regular season meetings.
LA isn’t in the same class as the Chiefs and Bills, but they’re 5-5 with a manageable schedule the rest of the way, so stay tuned to see if they can make a playoff push.
13. Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: +5000
This Week: +5000
It’s one thing to acknowledge that the Seahawks have been better than a lot of people expected this season.
It’s another to concede that they didn’t look very good at all in losses to the 49ers and Buccaneers.
Seattle is in contention for a playoff spot, and they have a very manageable schedule over the next few weeks off the bye with the Raiders, Rams and Panthers on tap.
14. New England Patriots
Last Week: +6000
This Week: +6500
The Patriots beat the New York Jets thanks to elite defence and special teams play.
Bill Belichick is showing everybody why he is a Hall of Fame coach once again, but New England’s ceiling is still outside of the top-10 Super Bowl contenders.
15. New York Giants
Last Week: +6000
This Week: +7500
The Giants still can’t make enough plays in the passing game to win playing from behind.
They’ve now dropped two of their past three games, with losses to Seattle and the Detroit Lions.
Five of their final seven games are against NFC East opponents.
16. New York Jets
Last Week: +6000
This Week: +10000
No team’s stock took a bigger hit in Week 11 than the Jets’ team that managed just two yards of offence in the second half against the Patriots, which is the fewest yards in any half this season.
Zach Wilson went 9-of-22 for 77 yards and was sacked four times in the loss.
17. Washington Commanders
Last Week: +12000
This Week: +11000
The Commanders rolled to a 23-10 win over Houston on Sunday to cash my FanDuel Best Bet with Washington -3.
After winning five of their last six, the Commanders are suddenly back in the playoff hunt entering a crucial stretch in which they will host the Atlanta Falcons and play a home-and-home against the Giants.
T-18. Atlanta Falcons
Last Week: +16000
This Week: +13000
Cordarrelle Patterson got his revenge against the Bears and kept Atlanta in the mix for the NFC South crown.
It will be very interesting to see if the Falcons can hang with the Buccaneers the rest of the way and set up a potential Week 18 showdown with Tampa Bay for the division title.
T-18. Green Bay Packers
Last Week: +7500
This Week: +13000
After a thrilling comeback win over the Cowboys, the Packers came crashing back down to earth with an ugly home loss to the Titans.
It’s admittedly strange to see Green Bay out of playoff contention this early in the season.
T-18. New Orleans Saints
Last Week: +15000
This Week: +13000
Rookie wide receiver Chris Olave is special.
The Saints need to find a franchise quarterback that can return this team to contention in the NFC.
T-21. Arizona Cardinals
Last Week: +15000
This Week: +22000
It’s another lost season for the Kyler Murray-led Cardinals.
Injuries aside, it will be very interesting to see what Arizona does next.
T-21. Detroit Lions
Last Week: +39000
This Week: +15000
Jamaal Williams rushed for 64 yards and three touchdowns to propel Detroit to a third straight win on Sunday.
The Lions have been a competitive team when healthy.
Next up, they get the Bills on Thanksgiving Thursday.
T-23. Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week: +21000
This Week: +21000
The Jaguars already have as many wins as they did all of last season with seven games to go.
The focus the rest of the way will be on Trevor Lawrence and whether or not the offence can take a significant step forward.
T-23. Los Angeles Rams
Last Week: +14000
This Week: +21000
The Rams are in the mix for the most disappointing team in the NFL this season.
Things could look much different in LA next season.
25. Cleveland Browns
Last Week: +12000
This Week: +22000
The Browns have home wins over the rival Steelers and Bengals, but there aren’t many other bright spots for this franchise to rally around so far this season.
26. Indianapolis Colts
Last Week: +24000
This Week: +25000
Jeff Saturday’s Colts nearly pulled off the upset over the Eagles before ultimately falling short on Sunday.
Still, Indianapolis has looked like a completely different team since the coaching change.
Let’s see if they can build on that momentum this week against the Steelers.
27. Las Vegas Raiders
Last Week: +31000
This Week: +28000
Derek Carr threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns in a comeback win over the rival Broncos in Week 11.
With so many question marks on both sides of the football, it will be interesting to see how the Raiders respond the rest of the way in a lost season.
T-28. Carolina Panthers
Last Week: +45000
This Week: +55000
Baker Mayfield isn’t the answer in Carolina.
P.J. Walker isn’t the answer, either.
The Panthers need to find a franchise quarterback as they hit the reset button once again.
T-28. Denver Broncos
Last Week: +18000
This Week: +55000
Denver traded a ton of assets thinking they got their franchise quarterback.
We still don’t know how much the Russell Wilson trade will set the Broncos back long term.
30. Pittsburgh Steelers
Last Week: +55000
This Week: +75000
The Steelers finally have an opportunity to hit the reset button this season.
It will be very interesting to see how quickly this proud franchise can get back on track.
T-31. Chicago Bears
Last Week: +85000
This Week: +100000
Justin Fields proved he has what it takes to be a franchise quarterback in this league.
Now the Bears need to surround him with the talent that he needs to succeed.
T-31. Houston Texans
Last Week: +100000
This Week: +100000
Houston might finally make a change at the quarterback position after another disappointing loss.
Whatever happens next, the Texans can’t afford to win any more games and put the first overall pick back in play.