FanDuel Futures: Bills, Bengals Set For Highly Anticipated Week 17 Showdown
The Buffalo Bills will visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 17. It will mark the first time ever that Josh Allen and Joe Burrow go head-to-head.It will serve as a potential AFC Championship Game preview.
The 23 combined wins that the Bills and Bengals have produced this season will match the most ever for two teams entering a Monday Night Football match-up.
More importantly, Buffalo can clinch the No. 1 seed with a win over Cincinnati and a loss by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Meanwhile, the Bengals can clinch the AFC North division title with a win and a loss by the Baltimore Ravens.
A win will keep Cincinnati in the mix for the No. 1 seed.
The Bills and Bengals are both among the top five choices to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel entering Week 17.
At the time of this writing, Buffalo is a 1.5-point road favourite for Monday night’s game in Cincinnati.
Let’s take a look at this week’s Super Bowl winner market moves at FanDuel.
1. Buffalo Bills
Last Week: +350
This Week: +350
The Bills could match a franchise record for their most wins in one season with a victory over the Bengals on Monday Night Football.
It will be very interesting to see how they match up against the hottest team in the NFL on the road in prime time.
2. Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week: +500
This Week: +450
The Chiefs moved up from No. 3 to No. 2 on this list following a double-digit win over the Seattle Seahawks combined with the Philadelphia Eagles losing to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17.
Kansas City is 3-0 against the spread in its last three games as a home favourite.
The Chiefs are currently a 13.5-point favourite for their Week 18 clash with the Denver Broncos.
3. Philadelphia Eagles
Last Week: +460
This Week: +490
The Eagles were in position to beat the Cowboys in Dallas with their back-up quarterback before a late collapse in the fourth quarter.
Still, Philly needs just one more win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC, a first-round playoff bye and home-field advantage for the playoffs.
4. San Francisco 49ers
Last Week: +700
This Week: +700
Brock Purdy has led San Francisco to four straight wins, and the 49ers have now won eight straight games dating back to a Week 8 loss to Kansas City.
Can Purdy lead the Niners to a Super Bowl victory?
5. Cincinnati Bengals
Last Week: +750
This Week: +800
Joe Burrow has thrown 16 touchdown passes over his past six games and the Bengals have now won a league-best seven in a row entering Monday night’s showdown with the Bills.
Cincinnati is a league-best 12-1 against the spread dating back to Week 3.
6. Dallas Cowboys
Last Week: +1100
This Week: +1100
A close win over the Gardner Minshew-led Eagles isn’t enough to force an adjustment in the Super Bowl winner odds market at FanDuel.
The Cowboys should cruise to another win as a 10.5-point favourite against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, but all that matters now is what happens once the postseason begins.
7. Minnesota Vikings
Last Week: +2100
This Week: +1900
Justin Jefferson needs 209 receiving yards over the final two games of the regular season to set the NFL single-season receiving yards record.
Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers could very well turn into a shootout with the total set at 48.5.
8. Baltimore Ravens
Last Week: +2400
This Week: +2100
The Ravens are headed back to the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five years.
Unfortunately, Baltimore is still the fourth choice to win the AFC Championship at FanDuel with the Bills, Chiefs and Bengals all currently ahead of them in that market.
9. Los Angeles Chargers
Last Week: +2900
This Week: +2800
The Chargers clinched their first playoff berth since 2018.
Justin Herbert and company are being talked about as a sleeper contender to win it all once again.
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Last Week: +3100
This Week: +3100
The fact that the Buccaneers are still a top-10 choice to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel is remarkable to me.
Tampa Bay can clinch the NFC South title with a win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 17.
11. Miami Dolphins
Last Week: +3700
This Week: +3700
Miami has now lost four in a row and Tua Tagovailoa is in concussion protocol for the second time this season.
The Dolphins are suddenly no longer a lock to make the playoffs.
12. Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week: +8500
This Week: +4800
The Jaguars have beat the Titans, Cowboys and Jets over the past three weeks to improve to 7-8.
No team’s Super Bowl winner odds have dipped more over that span, including a move from +8500 to +4800 at FanDuel this week.
13. Green Bay Packers
Last Week: +18000
This Week: +6000
Speaking of Super Bowl winner odds movement at FanDuel, Green Bay has gone from 210-to-1 to 60-to-1 to win it all over the past two weeks.
The Packers need to win out with games against the Vikings and Lions in order to have a shot at the playoffs.
14. New York Giants
Last Week: +9000
This Week: +8500
The Giants can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
Still, I’m not sure anybody is interested in betting on Daniel Jones to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.
15. Tennessee Titans
Last Week: +6000
This Week: +9500
Despite five straight losses, the Titans are somehow still in the mix for the AFC South title.
I don’t think they will get in, but even if they do this team will not contend in the loaded AFC.
16. Detroit Lions
Last Week: +5500
This Week: +12000
Full disclosure – I will be cheering for the Lions to make the playoffs as one of my favourite stories of the season.
Jared Goff has thrown 12 touchdown passes and zero interceptions over Detroit’s previous seven games.
However, they need a win and a Washington loss in order to have a shot.
17. New England Patriots
Last Week: +11000
This Week: +14000
If the Patriots didn’t blow it against the Las Vegas Raiders a couple of weeks ago, they would be tied with Miami for the final AFC Wild Card entering Week 17.
New England is a 2.5-point favourite for this weeks’ game against the Dolphins at FanDuel.
T-18. Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: +12000
This Week: +15000
The Seahawks were 45-to-1 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel three weeks ago.
Seattle is now on the outside looking in on a playoff spot at 150-to-1 to win it all.
T-18. Washington Commanders
Last Week: +17000
This Week: +15000
For all of their issues this season, the Commanders still control their path to the postseason in the NFC.
Washington will qualify with wins over the Browns and Cowboys over the final two weeks of the regular season.
20. Carolina Panthers
Last Week: +31000
This Week: +22000
The Panthers won’t contend for a Super Bowl this season, but they could still keep Tom Brady from getting back to the postseason.
Not Officially Eliminated Just Yet…
21. New York Jets +34000
22. New Orleans Saints +45000
23. Las Vegas Raiders +100000
24. Pittsburgh Steelers +100000