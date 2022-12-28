FanDuel Futures: Bills, Bengals Set For Highly Anticipated Week 17 Showdown The Buffalo Bills will visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 17. It will mark the first time ever that Josh Allen and Joe Burrow go head-to-head.It will serve as a potential AFC Championship Game preview.

The 23 combined wins that the Bills and Bengals have produced this season will match the most ever for two teams entering a Monday Night Football match-up.

More importantly, Buffalo can clinch the No. 1 seed with a win over Cincinnati and a loss by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Meanwhile, the Bengals can clinch the AFC North division title with a win and a loss by the Baltimore Ravens.

A win will keep Cincinnati in the mix for the No. 1 seed.

The Bills and Bengals are both among the top five choices to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel entering Week 17.

At the time of this writing, Buffalo is a 1.5-point road favourite for Monday night’s game in Cincinnati.

Let’s take a look at this week’s Super Bowl winner market moves at FanDuel.

1. Buffalo Bills

Last Week: +350

This Week: +350

The Bills could match a franchise record for their most wins in one season with a victory over the Bengals on Monday Night Football.

Landed in Rochester to a warm Christmas Day welcome from Bills Mafia. ❤️💙 #GoBills pic.twitter.com/vn6arZAjSd — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 25, 2022

It will be very interesting to see how they match up against the hottest team in the NFL on the road in prime time.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week: +500

This Week: +450

The Chiefs moved up from No. 3 to No. 2 on this list following a double-digit win over the Seattle Seahawks combined with the Philadelphia Eagles losing to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17.

'twas a cold one on Christmas Eve ❄️ pic.twitter.com/ZDHiSxpzwK — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 27, 2022

Kansas City is 3-0 against the spread in its last three games as a home favourite.

The Chiefs are currently a 13.5-point favourite for their Week 18 clash with the Denver Broncos.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

Last Week: +460

This Week: +490

The Eagles were in position to beat the Cowboys in Dallas with their back-up quarterback before a late collapse in the fourth quarter.

Still, Philly needs just one more win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC, a first-round playoff bye and home-field advantage for the playoffs.

4. San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: +700

This Week: +700

Brock Purdy has led San Francisco to four straight wins, and the 49ers have now won eight straight games dating back to a Week 8 loss to Kansas City.

Can Purdy lead the Niners to a Super Bowl victory?

5. Cincinnati Bengals

Last Week: +750

This Week: +800

Joe Burrow has thrown 16 touchdown passes over his past six games and the Bengals have now won a league-best seven in a row entering Monday night’s showdown with the Bills.

King of The Jungle. pic.twitter.com/yx7tkjA1wk — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 28, 2022

Cincinnati is a league-best 12-1 against the spread dating back to Week 3.

6. Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: +1100

This Week: +1100

A close win over the Gardner Minshew-led Eagles isn’t enough to force an adjustment in the Super Bowl winner odds market at FanDuel.

The Cowboys should cruise to another win as a 10.5-point favourite against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, but all that matters now is what happens once the postseason begins.

7. Minnesota Vikings

Last Week: +2100

This Week: +1900

Justin Jefferson needs 209 receiving yards over the final two games of the regular season to set the NFL single-season receiving yards record.

Does Justin Jefferson deserve MVP consideration? pic.twitter.com/b6bTeO26mw — PFF (@PFF) December 27, 2022

Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers could very well turn into a shootout with the total set at 48.5.

8. Baltimore Ravens

Last Week: +2400

This Week: +2100

The Ravens are headed back to the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five years.

Unfortunately, Baltimore is still the fourth choice to win the AFC Championship at FanDuel with the Bills, Chiefs and Bengals all currently ahead of them in that market.

9. Los Angeles Chargers

Last Week: +2900

This Week: +2800

The Chargers clinched their first playoff berth since 2018.

and that's on bilingual justin pic.twitter.com/lNS4i9xRZm — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 28, 2022

Justin Herbert and company are being talked about as a sleeper contender to win it all once again.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last Week: +3100

This Week: +3100

The fact that the Buccaneers are still a top-10 choice to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel is remarkable to me.

Tampa Bay can clinch the NFC South title with a win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 17.

11. Miami Dolphins

Last Week: +3700

This Week: +3700

Miami has now lost four in a row and Tua Tagovailoa is in concussion protocol for the second time this season.

How Dolphins are proceeding with Tua Tagovailoa’s health now and going forward as team prepares for Teddy Bridgewater to start Sunday vs Patriots



More from @nflnetwork: pic.twitter.com/KY6toglKFu — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 27, 2022

The Dolphins are suddenly no longer a lock to make the playoffs.

12. Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Week: +8500

This Week: +4800

The Jaguars have beat the Titans, Cowboys and Jets over the past three weeks to improve to 7-8.

No team’s Super Bowl winner odds have dipped more over that span, including a move from +8500 to +4800 at FanDuel this week.

13. Green Bay Packers

Last Week: +18000

This Week: +6000

Speaking of Super Bowl winner odds movement at FanDuel, Green Bay has gone from 210-to-1 to 60-to-1 to win it all over the past two weeks.

15-❄️



The #Packers have not lost in the month of December under Head Coach Matt LaFleur.#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/lPffOrb1la — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 27, 2022

The Packers need to win out with games against the Vikings and Lions in order to have a shot at the playoffs.

14. New York Giants

Last Week: +9000

This Week: +8500

The Giants can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

.@ShaunOHara60 breaks down Saquon's 22-yard touchdown in the 4th quarter against the Vikings



🎥Watch: https://t.co/0EIn1WKc6x pic.twitter.com/1Eblfus1Ii — GiantsTV (@GiantsTV) December 27, 2022

Still, I’m not sure anybody is interested in betting on Daniel Jones to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.

15. Tennessee Titans

Last Week: +6000

This Week: +9500

Despite five straight losses, the Titans are somehow still in the mix for the AFC South title.

I don’t think they will get in, but even if they do this team will not contend in the loaded AFC.

16. Detroit Lions

Last Week: +5500

This Week: +12000

Full disclosure – I will be cheering for the Lions to make the playoffs as one of my favourite stories of the season.

Jared Goff has thrown 12 touchdown passes and zero interceptions over Detroit’s previous seven games.

However, they need a win and a Washington loss in order to have a shot.

17. New England Patriots

Last Week: +11000

This Week: +14000

If the Patriots didn’t blow it against the Las Vegas Raiders a couple of weeks ago, they would be tied with Miami for the final AFC Wild Card entering Week 17.

New England is a 2.5-point favourite for this weeks’ game against the Dolphins at FanDuel.

T-18. Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: +12000

This Week: +15000

The Seahawks were 45-to-1 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel three weeks ago.

Seattle is now on the outside looking in on a playoff spot at 150-to-1 to win it all.

T-18. Washington Commanders

Last Week: +17000

This Week: +15000

For all of their issues this season, the Commanders still control their path to the postseason in the NFC.

Washington will qualify with wins over the Browns and Cowboys over the final two weeks of the regular season.

20. Carolina Panthers

Last Week: +31000

This Week: +22000

The Panthers won’t contend for a Super Bowl this season, but they could still keep Tom Brady from getting back to the postseason.

Not Officially Eliminated Just Yet…

21. New York Jets +34000

22. New Orleans Saints +45000

23. Las Vegas Raiders +100000

24. Pittsburgh Steelers +100000