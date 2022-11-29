1h ago
FanDuel Futures: Bills No Longer The Super Bowl Favourite
For the first time this season, the Buffalo Bills are no longer the favourite to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.
For the first time this season, the Buffalo Bills are no longer the favourite to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.
The change at the top of the board happened this week as the Kansas City Chiefs jumped over the Bills for the No. 1 spot in that futures market.
Meanwhile, the rest of the top-five remained the same as the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys each added to their win totals in Week 12.
Here’s a closer look at FanDuel’s updated Super Bowl winner odds.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week: +500
This Week: +430
The Chiefs went 1-for-6 scoring touchdowns in the red zone on Sunday, but Patrick Mahomes threw for 300 yards for the sixth straight game, and Kansas City beat the Los Angeles Rams 26-10.
Mahomes is now the consensus favourite to win NFL regular season MVP at -140 at FanDuel, and the Chiefs now have pole position atop the AFC standings with a 9-2 record.
The No. 1 seed and a first-round playoff bye will be that much more important in the competitive AFC this postseason.
Next up, Kansas City will be a short road favourite in an AFC Championship Game rematch against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday afternoon.
2. Buffalo Bills
Last Week: +400
This Week: +450
It wasn’t convincing by any means, but the Bills survived an American Thanksgiving Day scare with a 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 12.
Buffalo has followed up back-to-back losses to the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings with one-score wins over the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions.
The Bills own the second-best record in the AFC and beat the Chiefs in their head-to-head meeting, but they’ve already conceded ground to Kansas City at the top of the standings and Josh Allen is clearly not 100 per cent.
Buffalo is up to -4.5 for this week’s game against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football.
After failing to cover the spread in four of their last five games, it will be interesting to see where the number for Thursday night’s game lands at FanDuel.
T-3. Philadelphia Eagles
Last Week: +550
This Week: +650
The Eagles are clearly the most complete team in the NFC and as long as they stay healthy they will be a tough out for any opponent come playoff time.
Philadelphia remains on top for the NFC’s No. 1 seed and that crucial first-round playoff bye.
The Eagles are currently +250 to win the NFC and +650 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.
FanDuel made them a 5.5-point favourite for this week’s game against the Tennessee Titans.
T-3. San Francisco 49ers
Last Week: +700
This Week: +650
The 49ers have so many playmakers on offence that it has become difficult to try to sort through their player props at FanDuel on a week-to-week basis.
Brandon Aiyuk led all wide receivers with five catches for 65 yards in San Francisco’s 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints.
The fact that Christian McCaffrey registered only 49 scrimmage yards and the 49ers won by double digits is a testament to how talented this roster is at this point.
The San Francisco defence in particular has shown tremendous improvement as the season has progressed.
After four straight wins, the 49ers now have the same odds to win the Super Bowl as the Eagles in the NFC.
5. Dallas Cowboys
Last Week: +1000
This Week: +900
While Philadelphia and San Francisco get top billing in the NFC, the Cowboys are right behind them after an 8-3 start.
The Dallas defence is operating at an elite level, which takes a lot of the pressure off of Dak Prescott and the offence on a weekly basis.
Meanwhile, the offence could be adding another piece before the playoffs, which has spark plenty of buzz.
The Cowboys have a very manageable schedule coming up with games against the Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars coming up before a Week 16 showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.
6. Miami Dolphins
Last Week: +1700
This Week: +1500
The Dolphins really let me down by scoring 30 points in the first half and zero points the rest of the way when my FanDuel Best Bet for Sunday was Miami’s team total over 30.5.
Still, Miami’s offence has the potential to score in bunches, and that will make them a very interesting out in the AFC come playoff time.
Next up, the Dolphins will visit San Francisco in Week 12.
Miami is a 3.5-point underdog for the Mike McDaniel revenge game.
T-7. Baltimore Ravens
Last Week: +1200
This Week: +1700
Baltimore’s top receiving threats in Sunday’s lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars were tight end Josh Oliver and veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson.
That’s not good.
A few late mistakes and some quality throws by Trevor Lawrence ended up being the difference in a game that went down to the wire.
A Ravens’ loss combined with a Bengals win has Baltimore and Cincinnati tied for the best record in the AFC North entering Week 13.
T-7. Cincinnati Bengals
Last Week: +2500
This Week: +1700
The Bengals have won three in a row, putting up 42, 37 and 20 points in those three victories.
Joe Burrow threw for 270 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s win over Tennessee, connecting with Tee Higgins for seven catches for 114 yards and a touchdown.
Cincinnati has weathered the storm with Ja’Marr Chase sidelined.
Now they get Chase back just in time for a showdown with the Chiefs on Sunday.
T-7. Minnesota Vikings
Last Week: +1700
This Week: +1700
Justin Jefferson’s remarkable season continued with nine catches for 139 yards and a touchdown in a 33-26 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Kirk Cousins went 30-of-37 for 299 yards and three touchdowns in a prime-time win over the New England Patriots.
The Vikings are part of an intriguing tier of teams that can’t be overlooked along with the Ravens and Bengals.
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Last Week: +1700
This Week: +2200
The days when we said that as long as the Buccaneers have Tom Brady they have a chance to win it all are over.
Brady went 29-of-43 for 246 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday, but Tampa Bay ultimately fell short in a 23-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Next up, the Buccaneers will host the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.
FanDuel made Tampa Bay a 3.5-point home favourite for that game.
It will be very interesting to see if that number moves in either direction over the next few days.
11. Tennessee Titans
Last Week: +2700
This Week: +3000
One of the most interesting takeaways from Week 12 was watching the Bengals finish with a higher yards per carry than the Titans despite facing Derrick Henry and being without Joe Mixon.
The Tennessee defence was able to get to Joe Burrow for only a single sack, while Tee Higgins torched them for 114 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions.
The Titans should cruise to a first-place finish in the AFC South.
Beyond that, it’s hard to buy that Tennessee will go any further in an absolutely loaded AFC right now.
12. Los Angeles Chargers
Last Week: +4100
This Week: +3500
The Chargers rallied for a 25-24 comeback win over the Arizona Cardinals, but it took a lot of things going right in those final minutes in order to secure the victory against a non-playoff team.
Los Angeles is still one game back of the Bengals and New York Jets for the final AFC Wild Card spot entering Week 13.
13. Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: +5000
This Week: +6500
The Seahawks failed to capitalize on a golden opportunity to gain some ground in the NFC playoff picture in a 40-34 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Seattle is now a game back of the Washington Commanders for the final NFC Wild Card spot with a very difficult upcoming schedule for the final stretch.
14. New York Jets
Last Week: +10000
This Week: +7000
The Jets looked like a completely different team with Mike White at quarterback in place of Zach Wilson.
Let’s see how they fare over the next two weeks with back-to-back games in Minnesota and Buffalo.
15. Washington Commanders
Last Week: +11000
This Week: +8500
The Commanders continued their push for a playoff spot with a 19-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons to improve to 6-1.
The NFC East is absolutely loaded, but Washington now control its own path to the postseason at 7-5.
16. New England Patriots
Last Week: +6500
This Week: +10000
The Patriots couldn’t keep up with the Vikings in a 33-26 loss on American Thanksgiving Thursday.
Now they have to try to upset the rival Bills on Thursday Night Football to avoid losing any more ground in the AFC playoff picture.
17. New York Giants
Last Week: +7500
This Week: +12000
The Giants were cruising towards a playoff spot with a 6-1 record through the first seven weeks of the season.
Since then, New York has gone 1-3 with losses to the Seahawks and Detroit Lions.
For as impressive as their early season results were, the Giants still have some work to do before they will be ready to contend in the NFC.
18. Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week: +21000
This Week: +15000
Trevor Lawrence impressed again on Sunday, throwing for 321 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-27 win over Baltimore.
The Jaguars aren’t a playoff team, but they have already exceeded last season’s win total and are now laying the foundation for future success.
19. Cleveland Browns
Last Week: +22000
This Week: +18000
The Browns upset Tampa Bay 23-17 on Sunday, but it might be a case of too little too late at 4-7.
T-20. Atlanta Falcons
Last Week: +13000
This Week: +21000
After a 4-4 start, the Falcons have dropped three of their last four to fall to 5-7 this season.
Atlanta is still the second choice to win the NFC South, but they are a distant second with the Buccaneers at -330 to win the division and the Falcons at +700.
T-20. Las Vegas Raiders
Last Week: +28000
This Week: +21000
The Raiders won a thriller in Seattle on Sunday.
Unfortunately for their fans, that win won’t matter much in the standings in terms of the overall playoff picture following a 4-7 start.
T-22. Detroit Lions
Last Week: +15000
This Week: +28000
The fact that the Lions nearly upset the Bills for a fourth straight win is very impressive.
Can Detroit win three of its final six games?
The Lions’ win total was set at 6.5 this season at FanDuel.
T-22. Green Bay Packers
Last Week: +13000
This Week: +28000
How many people would have predicted that the Packers and Lions would have the same Super Bowl odds entering Week 13?
T-22. New Orleans Saints
Last Week: +13000
This Week: +28000
The Saints have some quality pieces on both sides of the football.
Now they need to find a franchise quarterback as they continue their search for a replacement for Drew Brees.
25. Carolina Panthers
Last Week: +55000
This Week: +42000
The Panthers pulled off another upset win with a 23-10 victory over Denver in Week.
As is the case with New Orleans, Carolina needs to find a franchise quarterback that can lead them back to Super Bowl contention.
T-26. Indianapolis Colts
Last Week: +25000
This Week: +48000
The Colts are 1-2 in the Jeff Saturday era.
Next up, the Indianapolis offence will have to deal with the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 13.
T-26. Los Angeles Rams
Last Week: +21000
This Week: +48000
Things went from bad to worse for the Rams in a double-digit loss to Kansas City in Week 12.
It will be very interesting to see what the LA roster looks like in 2023.
T-26. Pittsburgh Steelers
Last Week: +75000
This Week: +48000
Kenny Pickett impressed in a Monday Night Football win over the Colts.
There are signs of reason for optimism in Pittsburgh.
29. Arizona Cardinals
Last Week: +22000
This Week: +75000
The clock is ticking on the Kliff Kingsbury era in Arizona.
30. Denver Broncos
Last Week: +55000
This Week: +85000
It’s hard to envision a scenario where things could have gone worse for the Broncos in Year One with Russell Wilson.
T-31. Chicago Bears
Last Week: +100000
This Week: +100000
Without Justin Fields in the lineup, the Bears might very well be the worst team in the NFL.
T-31. Houston Texans
Last Week: +100000
This Week: +100000
The Texans remain in pole position for the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.