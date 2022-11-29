FanDuel Futures: Bills No Longer The Super Bowl Favourite ​For the first time this season, the Buffalo Bills are no longer the favourite to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.

​For the first time this season, the Buffalo Bills are no longer the favourite to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.

The change at the top of the board happened this week as the Kansas City Chiefs jumped over the Bills for the No. 1 spot in that futures market.

Meanwhile, the rest of the top-five remained the same as the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys each added to their win totals in Week 12.

Here’s a closer look at FanDuel’s updated Super Bowl winner odds.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week: +500

This Week: +430

The Chiefs went 1-for-6 scoring touchdowns in the red zone on Sunday, but Patrick Mahomes threw for 300 yards for the sixth straight game, and Kansas City beat the Los Angeles Rams 26-10.

Ain't any other place you want to be on Sundays! pic.twitter.com/79VN2Q6i5Z — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 29, 2022

Mahomes is now the consensus favourite to win NFL regular season MVP at -140 at FanDuel, and the Chiefs now have pole position atop the AFC standings with a 9-2 record.

The No. 1 seed and a first-round playoff bye will be that much more important in the competitive AFC this postseason.

Next up, Kansas City will be a short road favourite in an AFC Championship Game rematch against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday afternoon.

2. Buffalo Bills

Last Week: +400

This Week: +450

It wasn’t convincing by any means, but the Bills survived an American Thanksgiving Day scare with a 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 12.

Buffalo has followed up back-to-back losses to the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings with one-score wins over the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions.

The Bills own the second-best record in the AFC and beat the Chiefs in their head-to-head meeting, but they’ve already conceded ground to Kansas City at the top of the standings and Josh Allen is clearly not 100 per cent.

Buffalo is up to -4.5 for this week’s game against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football.

After failing to cover the spread in four of their last five games, it will be interesting to see where the number for Thursday night’s game lands at FanDuel.

T-3. Philadelphia Eagles

Last Week: +550

This Week: +650

The Eagles are clearly the most complete team in the NFC and as long as they stay healthy they will be a tough out for any opponent come playoff time.

Philadelphia remains on top for the NFC’s No. 1 seed and that crucial first-round playoff bye.

The Eagles are currently +250 to win the NFC and +650 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.

FanDuel made them a 5.5-point favourite for this week’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

T-3. San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: +700

This Week: +650

The 49ers have so many playmakers on offence that it has become difficult to try to sort through their player props at FanDuel on a week-to-week basis.

Brandon Aiyuk led all wide receivers with five catches for 65 yards in San Francisco’s 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints.

The fact that Christian McCaffrey registered only 49 scrimmage yards and the 49ers won by double digits is a testament to how talented this roster is at this point.

Defense out here dominating ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/zfkE1zrluG — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 28, 2022

The San Francisco defence in particular has shown tremendous improvement as the season has progressed.

After four straight wins, the 49ers now have the same odds to win the Super Bowl as the Eagles in the NFC.

5. Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: +1000

This Week: +900

While Philadelphia and San Francisco get top billing in the NFC, the Cowboys are right behind them after an 8-3 start.

The Dallas defence is operating at an elite level, which takes a lot of the pressure off of Dak Prescott and the offence on a weekly basis.

Learn what head coach Mike McCarthy had to say about preparing for week 13 + get the latest on a potential OBJ meeting.#Updates | https://t.co/lPFkoDIdBD — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 25, 2022

Meanwhile, the offence could be adding another piece before the playoffs, which has spark plenty of buzz.

The Cowboys have a very manageable schedule coming up with games against the Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars coming up before a Week 16 showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

6. Miami Dolphins

Last Week: +1700

This Week: +1500

The Dolphins really let me down by scoring 30 points in the first half and zero points the rest of the way when my FanDuel Best Bet for Sunday was Miami’s team total over 30.5.

Still, Miami’s offence has the potential to score in bunches, and that will make them a very interesting out in the AFC come playoff time.

Another dub at 🏠.



Go inside the locker room following our Week 12 win at @HardRockStadium! 🗣 pic.twitter.com/DZrwjDOAK0 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 28, 2022

Next up, the Dolphins will visit San Francisco in Week 12.

Miami is a 3.5-point underdog for the Mike McDaniel revenge game.

T-7. Baltimore Ravens

Last Week: +1200

This Week: +1700

Baltimore’s top receiving threats in Sunday’s lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars were tight end Josh Oliver and veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson.

That’s not good.

A few late mistakes and some quality throws by Trevor Lawrence ended up being the difference in a game that went down to the wire.

A Ravens’ loss combined with a Bengals win has Baltimore and Cincinnati tied for the best record in the AFC North entering Week 13.

T-7. Cincinnati Bengals

Last Week: +2500

This Week: +1700

The Bengals have won three in a row, putting up 42, 37 and 20 points in those three victories.

Joe Burrow threw for 270 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s win over Tennessee, connecting with Tee Higgins for seven catches for 114 yards and a touchdown.

Zac Taylor on Joe Burrow delivering again: “We wouldn’t trade our QB for anybody on the planet.” #Bengals pic.twitter.com/29eZkrD02A — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) November 27, 2022

Cincinnati has weathered the storm with Ja’Marr Chase sidelined.

Now they get Chase back just in time for a showdown with the Chiefs on Sunday.

T-7. Minnesota Vikings

Last Week: +1700

This Week: +1700

Justin Jefferson’s remarkable season continued with nine catches for 139 yards and a touchdown in a 33-26 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

#Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, with 90,313 votes, leads all players in fan voting for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. pic.twitter.com/vSyOhGtA12 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 28, 2022

Kirk Cousins went 30-of-37 for 299 yards and three touchdowns in a prime-time win over the New England Patriots.

The Vikings are part of an intriguing tier of teams that can’t be overlooked along with the Ravens and Bengals.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last Week: +1700

This Week: +2200

The days when we said that as long as the Buccaneers have Tom Brady they have a chance to win it all are over.

Brady went 29-of-43 for 246 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday, but Tampa Bay ultimately fell short in a 23-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Next up, the Buccaneers will host the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

FanDuel made Tampa Bay a 3.5-point home favourite for that game.

It will be very interesting to see if that number moves in either direction over the next few days.

11. Tennessee Titans

Last Week: +2700

This Week: +3000

One of the most interesting takeaways from Week 12 was watching the Bengals finish with a higher yards per carry than the Titans despite facing Derrick Henry and being without Joe Mixon.

Derrick Henry has averaged 2.2, 3.1 and 2.8 yards per carry in the Titans last 3 games. Teams are loading up, Titans have to figure something else out. — Cory Curtis (@CoryCurtis2) November 28, 2022

The Tennessee defence was able to get to Joe Burrow for only a single sack, while Tee Higgins torched them for 114 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions.

The Titans should cruise to a first-place finish in the AFC South.

Beyond that, it’s hard to buy that Tennessee will go any further in an absolutely loaded AFC right now.

12. Los Angeles Chargers

Last Week: +4100

This Week: +3500

The Chargers rallied for a 25-24 comeback win over the Arizona Cardinals, but it took a lot of things going right in those final minutes in order to secure the victory against a non-playoff team.

FOR THE DUB. pic.twitter.com/gjLoqCTkMC — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 28, 2022

Los Angeles is still one game back of the Bengals and New York Jets for the final AFC Wild Card spot entering Week 13.

13. Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: +5000

This Week: +6500

The Seahawks failed to capitalize on a golden opportunity to gain some ground in the NFC playoff picture in a 40-34 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Seattle is now a game back of the Washington Commanders for the final NFC Wild Card spot with a very difficult upcoming schedule for the final stretch.

14. New York Jets

Last Week: +10000

This Week: +7000

The Jets looked like a completely different team with Mike White at quarterback in place of Zach Wilson.

𝐉𝐄𝐓𝐒 𝐕𝐒. 𝐁𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐒 𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐈 𝐌𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐄



Fun was had. pic.twitter.com/y0x4jUEFEY — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 29, 2022

Let’s see how they fare over the next two weeks with back-to-back games in Minnesota and Buffalo.

15. Washington Commanders

Last Week: +11000

This Week: +8500

The Commanders continued their push for a playoff spot with a 19-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons to improve to 6-1.

The NFC East is absolutely loaded, but Washington now control its own path to the postseason at 7-5.

16. New England Patriots

Last Week: +6500

This Week: +10000

The Patriots couldn’t keep up with the Vikings in a 33-26 loss on American Thanksgiving Thursday.

Now they have to try to upset the rival Bills on Thursday Night Football to avoid losing any more ground in the AFC playoff picture.

17. New York Giants

Last Week: +7500

This Week: +12000

The Giants were cruising towards a playoff spot with a 6-1 record through the first seven weeks of the season.

Since then, New York has gone 1-3 with losses to the Seahawks and Detroit Lions.

For as impressive as their early season results were, the Giants still have some work to do before they will be ready to contend in the NFC.

18. Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Week: +21000

This Week: +15000

Trevor Lawrence impressed again on Sunday, throwing for 321 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-27 win over Baltimore.

The Jaguars aren’t a playoff team, but they have already exceeded last season’s win total and are now laying the foundation for future success.

19. Cleveland Browns

Last Week: +22000

This Week: +18000

The Browns upset Tampa Bay 23-17 on Sunday, but it might be a case of too little too late at 4-7.

T-20. Atlanta Falcons

Last Week: +13000

This Week: +21000

After a 4-4 start, the Falcons have dropped three of their last four to fall to 5-7 this season.

Atlanta is still the second choice to win the NFC South, but they are a distant second with the Buccaneers at -330 to win the division and the Falcons at +700.

T-20. Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: +28000

This Week: +21000

The Raiders won a thriller in Seattle on Sunday.

👑 229 rush yards

👑 74 receiving yards

👑 2 TDs including the game-winner



Just an insane stat line from @iAM_JoshJacobs. (by @CrownRoyal) pic.twitter.com/YkpPgz2pJa — NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2022

Unfortunately for their fans, that win won’t matter much in the standings in terms of the overall playoff picture following a 4-7 start.

T-22. Detroit Lions

Last Week: +15000

This Week: +28000

The fact that the Lions nearly upset the Bills for a fourth straight win is very impressive.

Can Detroit win three of its final six games?

The Lions’ win total was set at 6.5 this season at FanDuel.

T-22. Green Bay Packers

Last Week: +13000

This Week: +28000

How many people would have predicted that the Packers and Lions would have the same Super Bowl odds entering Week 13?

T-22. New Orleans Saints

Last Week: +13000

This Week: +28000

The Saints have some quality pieces on both sides of the football.

Now they need to find a franchise quarterback as they continue their search for a replacement for Drew Brees.

25. Carolina Panthers

Last Week: +55000

This Week: +42000

The Panthers pulled off another upset win with a 23-10 victory over Denver in Week.

As is the case with New Orleans, Carolina needs to find a franchise quarterback that can lead them back to Super Bowl contention.

T-26. Indianapolis Colts

Last Week: +25000

This Week: +48000

The Colts are 1-2 in the Jeff Saturday era.

Next up, the Indianapolis offence will have to deal with the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 13.

T-26. Los Angeles Rams

Last Week: +21000

This Week: +48000

Things went from bad to worse for the Rams in a double-digit loss to Kansas City in Week 12.

It will be very interesting to see what the LA roster looks like in 2023.

T-26. Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: +75000

This Week: +48000

Kenny Pickett impressed in a Monday Night Football win over the Colts.

There are signs of reason for optimism in Pittsburgh.

29. Arizona Cardinals

Last Week: +22000

This Week: +75000

The clock is ticking on the Kliff Kingsbury era in Arizona.

30. Denver Broncos

Last Week: +55000

This Week: +85000

It’s hard to envision a scenario where things could have gone worse for the Broncos in Year One with Russell Wilson.

T-31. Chicago Bears

Last Week: +100000

This Week: +100000

Without Justin Fields in the lineup, the Bears might very well be the worst team in the NFL.

T-31. Houston Texans

Last Week: +100000

This Week: +100000

The Texans remain in pole position for the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.