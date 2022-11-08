FanDuel Futures: Highlighting Notable CFL Division Round Specials While there will be a lot of discussion about the sides, totals and player props for this week’s games, FanDuel has posted an extensive list of CFL futures that are worth a look heading into the division finals. Let’s take a closer look at a couple of them.

The Montreal Alouettes and BC Lions booked their spots in the division finals with double-digit wins.

Now they both head on the road for much tougher tests this week in the final stop before the 109th Grey Cup.

The Alouettes opened as a four-point underdog at FanDuel for Sunday’s Eastern Final showdown with the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field.

That number has already ticked down to Toronto -3.5.

Meanwhile, the Lions are a 4.5-point underdog as they head to IG Field to face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Western Final.

Anybody who bet on Winnipeg to win it all again this year at plus-money has to be feeling pretty good about their position now, as the Blue Bombers remain the Grey Cup favourite at -115 heading into the final four.

While there will be a lot of discussion about the sides, totals and player props for this week’s games, FanDuel has posted an extensive list of CFL futures that are worth a look heading into the division finals.

Let’s take a closer look at a couple of them.

Grey Cup Matchup 2022

While the price has come down significantly over the past few weeks, there’s a case to be made that Winnipeg to win the Grey Cup is still a good wager at –115.

FanDuel posted a Grey Cup Matchup market in which they initially offered Winnipeg over Toronto as the exact outcome at +140.

Bettors have jumped on that number, bringing it down to +120 as the most likely projected Grey Cup outcome.

Some interesting @CFL division final specials are available at @FanDuelCanada for Sunday's games. 👀



I wonder what the @CFLonTSN personalities think about some of these props. ✍️ https://t.co/oAsurR1l6l pic.twitter.com/L01OrtoU1S — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) November 8, 2022

While you could still bet that prop at FanDuel, at this point you must consider the alternative and take a look at what a two-team money line parlay would pay first.

At the time this article was published, a two-team money line parlay with the Blue Bombers and Argonauts to win their respective division final would net +134 odds, which is a better price than the +120 that market is priced at.

Winnipeg over Montreal is the second choice at +240.

However, a two-team money line parlay with the Blue Bombers and Alouettes to win this Sunday would now pay +262.

If you like Winnipeg to advance, then placing one unit on a two-team parlay that features the Bombers and Argonauts at +134 and placing one unit on a two-team parlay that features the Bombers and Alouettes at +262 would guarantee at least a small profit as long as Winnipeg advances.

At the same time, if Montreal does advance, it could be a nice pay day.

Of course, the risk associated with that approach is that Nathan Rourke leads the Lions to an upset win in Winnipeg this weekend and you lose two units.

These aren’t recommended play by any means.

However, if you like Winnipeg to win it all and you believe that Montreal has legitimate upset potential this weekend, you might consider this approach to betting the division finals at FanDuel.

Most Passing Yards

One name to keep an eye on in the most passing yards market is Zach Collaros.

Collaros has the longest odds to lead all quarterbacks in passing yards on Sunday.

However, it’s interesting to note that his odds have already shortened from +300 to +280, indicating some early money on Collaros as the biggest long shot to deliver in the division finals.

Most Receiving Yards

Which wide receiver will finish with the most receiving yards in the division finals this weekend?

If you can answer that question correctly, then you could potentially stand to make a profit at 5-to-1 odds or better regardless of who you think the top performing wide receiver will be.

Dominique Rhymes and Eugene Lewis are the co-favourites to lead the CFL in receiving yards this Sunday at +500 odds.

The CFL Division Finals go down this weekend and @FanDuelCanada has a few special options for the games!@DavisSanchez shares a few that caught his eye 👀 pic.twitter.com/e4ot34xZR4 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) November 8, 2022

Bryan Burnham, Dalton Schoen and Greg Ellingson round out the top five choices at +600.

Keon Hatcher led the way for BC with eight catches for 162 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s win over Calgary.

If you think Hatcher can put up big numbers again versus Winnipeg, then you could take a chance on him at +1100 to finish with the most receiving yards on Sunday.