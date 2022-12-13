FanDuel Futures: Niners Back Among The Top-Five Choices To Win Super Bowl For just the second time this season, there’s a new favourite to win NFL regular season MVP at FanDuel. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has emerged as the frontrunner following another solid performance in a 48-22 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

Hurts threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns.

He also ran for 77 yards and another score.

The Eagles are alone atop the NFL standings at 12-1.

However, there is still one with shorter odds to win the Super Bowl this season.

Let’s take a closer look at the updated Super Bowl winner odds at FanDuel.

1. Buffalo Bills

Last Week: +370

This Week: +380

The Bills are so talented that even though Josh Allen was held to a season-low 147 passing yards, and even though Stefon Diggs was held to a season-low 37 receiving yards, and even though they punted eight times, they still beat the New York Jets 20-12 on Sunday.

Buffalo remains in pole position for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, as well as the all-important first-round bye and the home-field advantage that comes with it.

T-2. Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week: +460

This Week: +450

Coming off a tough loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Chiefs failed to cover once again in a 34-28 win over the Denver Broncos.

Not from this planet 🤯 pic.twitter.com/JICmMErciE — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 11, 2022

Kansas City can clinch its seventh straight AFC West title with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15, but can’t afford any more letdowns the rest of the way as they chase Buffalo for the No. 1 seed.

T-2. Philadelphia Eagles

Last Week: +500

This Week: +450

While the Bills and Chiefs have underwhelmed in recent weeks, the Eagles have kept their foot on the gas and they became the first team to clinch a playoff berth with their dominant win over the Giants.

Jalen Hurts is the first QB in NFL history with 10 Rush TD in back-to-back seasons 🔥 @JalenHurts pic.twitter.com/TUNZnI32gJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 11, 2022

Jalen Hurts is the new favourite to win MVP at FanDuel.

It will be very interesting to see if Hurts can beat out Patrick Mahomes as the clear top two choices to win that award entering the final stretch of the regular season.

T-4. Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: +900

This Week: +900

Anybody who bet the Cowboys -17 or had them on the money line in a parlay on Sunday is still scratching their head about what they just witnessed as Dallas barely survived a scare from the Houston Texans in a 27-23 win.

Still, good teams find a way to win those types of games, and Dallas has kept the pressure on Philadelphia at the top of the NFC standings.

T-4. San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: +1200

This Week: +900

The 49ers went from +650 to +1200 to win the Super Bowl following a potential season-ending injury to Jimmy Garoppolo.

Brock Purdy’s first half stats in his first career start:



🔺 14/18 Comp/Att

🔺 185 Pass Yards

🔺 3 Total TD

🔺 Leading Brady and the Bucs 28-0 pic.twitter.com/pe3fhewZ3n — ESPN (@espn) December 11, 2022

They’re back down to +900 after Brock Purdy put up 185 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, becoming the first quarterback ever to beat Tom Brady in their first career NFL start.

6. Cincinnati Bengals

Last Week: +1200

This Week: +1000

Cincinnati’s odds to win it all continued to drop following a 23-10 win over the Cleveland Browns.

We pulled in the fashion guru himself to rate his and his teammates' gameday fits.



We decided to add another piece to his wardrobe 😉 Happy Birthday, @Vonn!



Bengals | @Killerbrownie pic.twitter.com/wupFeuAamL — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 12, 2022

From +1700 to +1200, and now to +1000 this week, it’s last call for anybody who wants to bet on the Bengals at 10-to-1 or longer to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.

T-7. Baltimore Ravens

Last Week: +2100

This Week: +2000

It wasn’t pretty, but Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown did just enough to help Baltimore secure a 16-14 win over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

The Ravens are on track to make the playoffs and Lamar Jackson should be healthy by the time they get there.

T-7. Minnesota Vikings

Last Week: +1600

This Week: +2000

The Minnesota defence has to play better than it did in a 34-23 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday in order to make any noise at all come playoff time.

The Vikings are tied for the second-best record in the entire NFL, but they also own a minus-one point differential this season.

9. Miami Dolphins

Last Week: +1800

This Week: +2400

The Dolphins could be found as low as +1500 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel just two weeks ago.

Coming off a pair of ugly losses to the 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers, Miami is +2400 to win it all heading into another very difficult test against the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills in Week 15.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last Week: +1700

This Week: +2700

Somehow, some way, Tampa Bay is still among the top-10 choices to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.

Right now, I wouldn’t be willing to bet on the Buccaneers to beat any of the teams ahead of them on this list in a playoff game.

11. Los Angeles Chargers

Last Week: +5500

This Week: +3400

No team made a bigger jump up the board than the Chargers when it comes to Super Bowl futures this week.

12. Tennessee Titans

Last Week: +3500

This Week: +4400

The Titans are reeling following three straight losses, but still have a two-game cushion above the Jacksonville Jaguars atop the NFC South.

13. Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: +4500

This Week: +7000

After dropping three of their past four games, the road to the playoffs gets a lot more difficult for the Seahawks the rest of the way with games against the 49ers, Chiefs and New York Jets before their season finale against the Los Angeles Rams.

14. Washington Commanders

Last Week: +9000

This Week: +9000

The Commanders are a 3.5-point favourite for this week’s rematch against the division rival New York Giants.

It’s impossible to overstate the importance of that game for a Washington team that has fought its way back into the NFC playoff picture after a brutal start.

T-15. Detroit Lions

Last Week: +28000

This Week: +11000

The Lions have rocketed up this list with wins in five of their past six games, going from 280-to-1 to 110-to-1 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.

T-15. New York Jets

Last Week: +9000

This Week: +11000

Hopefully, Mike White can return healthy following a rib injury and give the Jets a chance to compete for a playoff spot this season.

17. New England Patriots

Last Week: +12000

This Week: +12000

The Patriots earned an important win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football, but it wasn’t enough to move their Super Bowl odds.

New England is currently a small underdog for this week’s game against the Raiders at FanDuel.

18. New York Giants

Last Week: +12000

This Week: +14000

The Giants have one win since Week 7 – a 24-16 victory over the Houston Texans in Week 10.

T-19. Carolina Panthers

Last Week: +37000

This Week: +15000

Two weeks ago, the Panthers were 420-to-1 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.

However, Carolina has won three of its past four and is now just one game back of Tampa Bay for first place in the lowly NFC South.

T-19. Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Week: +28000

This Week: +15000

In a season filled with inconsistency, a big win on the road against a division rival in the Titans is another reminder that this Jaguars’ team has the potential to be pretty good in the near future if a lot of things go right.

21. Green Bay Packers

Last Week: +25000

This Week: +21000

The Packers finish their season with games against the Rams, Dolphins, Vikings and Lions.

How many of those games will Aaron Rodgers start?

22. Cleveland Browns

Last Week: +13000

This Week: +28000

The first two games of this new era in Cleveland have been underwhelming to say the least.

23. Atlanta Falcons

Last Week: +25000

This Week: +39000

Full marks to head coach Arthur Smith for leading Atlanta to a 4-4 start, but things have really unravelled ever since and the Falcons have dropped four of five heading into this week’s clash with the rival New Orleans Saints.

At the same time, Atlanta is still just one game back of the Buccaneers for first place in the NFC South entering Week 15.

24. Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: +21000

This Week: +42000

Just when it seemed like the Raiders were turning things around, they completely fell apart in their loss to the Rams on Thursday Night Football.

It will be very interesting to see what changes are made in the desert this upcoming off-season.

25. New Orleans Saints

Last Week: +28000

This Week: +45000

Speaking of collapses, the last time we saw the Saints they also blew a double-digit lead in a loss to Tampa Bay.

New Orleans is the worst team in a bad division.

26. Los Angeles Rams

Last Week: +100000

This Week: +65000

Baker Mayfield leading a double-digit comeback win over the Raiders on Thursday Night Football is the highlight of the Rams season to date.

Yikes.

27. Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: +34000

This Week: +65000

The Steelers continue to play hard under Mike Tomlin, but will need to make some impact moves in the off-season in order to take a step forward next season.