Each week, members from our betting team will share their best bets from the slate of NFL games in hopes of building the ultimate 8-leg parlay on FanDuel.

This year, we will give you four best bets from our team while also the most popular prop bet, side and touchdown bet of the week.

This week, according to the traders at FanDuel those three props are the following.

Most Popular Side: Most popular side: Buccaneers -6.5 vs Broncos

Most Popular Touchdown Scorer: Alvin Kamara anytime TD -170

Most Popular Prop Bet: Derek Carr over 1.5 TD passes -102



Let's see if we can cash another 170-1 parlay this year.

DK Metcalf came through on Seattle's final drive to help CASH THE 8-LEG PARLAY! ✅



+169108 💰💰 https://t.co/PykKnQg7co — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) December 19, 2023

Domenic Padula: Alvin Kamara 60+ Rushing Yards vs. Eagles

The Saints offence put up historic numbers through the first two weeks of the season and new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is the favourite to win NFL Assistant Coach of the Year at FanDuel as a result. New Orleans brought back all of the pieces featured in its offence last season, but Kubiak's offence has unlocked their potential early on. Nobody has looked better through the first two weeks than Alvin Kamara, who has averaged 99.0 rushing yards on 17.5 rushing attempts per game. The Eagles defence has allowed a league-worst 6.4 yards per carry and conceded 157.5 rushing yards per game. Josh Jacobs and Bijan Robinson both cleared these marks with ease against Philly the first two weeks. I expect Kamara to do the same on Sunday.

Connor Ford: Javonte Williams Over 14.5 Receiving Yards

Yes, the Broncos offence is abysmal. But Javonte Williams finds himself in a perfect spot to go over his receiving yards total against the Buccaneers this week. Tampa Bay has allowed the most receiving yards (175) and receptions (19) to the running back position through two weeks. Opposing backs have also been quite efficient against their defence, averaging 8.75 yards per target. Williams has failed to clear a 70 per cent snap rate in his first two games, but he’s still been plenty active as a receiver. Among running backs that have seen at least five targets this season, Williams ranks 11th in routes run (42). While the efficiency has been far from spectacular, the opportunities have been there when he’s on the field. Sean Payton is infamous for involving his running backs in the passing game and negative game scripts have forced the Broncos to pass more than they probably would like to. Denver leads the NFL with a 70.4% pass rate and they’ll likely have to keep airing out as sizeable underdogs in Tampa. I’ll lock in Williams over 14.5 receiving yards as my best bet for Week 3.

Chris Brieda: Houston Texans -2.5

I saw this line and pondered, but it’s slim enough for me to trust the Texans to win and cover. After a Week 2 full of voodoo across the league with upsets littering the board, I expect things to balance out. While Sam Darnold has been throwing with confidence for the 2-0 Vikings, I trust the better QB in the game, Coleridge Bernard Stroud IV, to throw “friendly balls” throughout the afternoon. I know Stefon Diggs said he wouldn’t put his old girl down to make his new one feel better, but this is his first time back at the home of his ex-ex in Minnesota. He’ll want to ball out and win! Gimme the exuberant Texans to take down a Minny squad who just came off a win above expectation last week over the 49ers. I want H-Town, and I want them by a field goal.

Drew Morrison: Jerome Ford Over 48.5 rushing yards